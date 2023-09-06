NFL rookie report: Insider notes on Giants' Tre Hawkins, Rams' Byron Young and more under-the-radar defensive rookies

Part 2 of our rookie report focuses on the defenders and specialists. Like the rookies on offense, I purposely stayed away from first-round selections.

All but one of these players will be starting for their respective teams when the season officially kicks off, and the odd man out will see extensive action in specific packages.

NFL rookie report: Under-the-radar defensive rookies to watch out for

Keeanu Benton, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers came into the draft process needing help on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Though they moved up in the first round for left tackle Broderick Jones, it has been second-round pick Keeanu Benton who has been most impressive.

Presently listed as the team’s starting nose tackle, Benton has played all over the defensive line and is even seeing action as a three-technique tackle. It’s no coincidence that Benton had several outstanding practices at the Senior Bowl, an event where Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was omnipresent.

Benton’s coachability is making the transition to the NFL easy for this Week 1 starter.

Byron Young, Edge, LA Rams

When Byron Young fell to the Rams in the third round, it was too good to be true. The explosive pass rusher had a terrific Senior Bowl then blew up the Combine with a tremendous performance, and he fills a variety of needs for Los Angeles.

During a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, Young torched Pro Bowl tackle Kolton Miller for four sacks. He’s also looked good playing in space, something he almost never did in college.

The Rams were so sold on Young that they purposely held him out of the last two preseason games to keep him healthy. They love Young’s upside and firmly believe he’s just scratching the surface of his football talent.

Dee Winters, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Despite numbers that included 79 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, Winters fell into the fifth round of the draft. Yet he was selected by the right team and has easily meshed with the Niners defense.

He’s a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, as Winters is slightly undersized but fierce and fast. Veterans Fred Warner as well as Dre Greenlaw have taken Winters under their wings, and the rookie is expected to see a lot of action this season on defense and special teams.

Tre Hawkins, CB, NY Giants

Hawkins built a lot of predraft momentum despite not participating in the Combine, and the Giants eventually selected the Old Dominion product in the sixth round. Yet talk to people around the team and they’ll tell you Hawkins has been playing like a second-round prospect.

He’s presently listed as the starting outside cornerback, and the Giants may have the steal of the entire draft.

Carrington Valentine, DB, Green Bay Packers

A former two-year starter who entered the draft as a junior, Valentine is helping the Packers secondary where it’s needed most.

With Eric Stokes on the PUP list, Green Bay was forced to shuffle players around the defensive backfield, and Valentine is now listed as the team’s nickel back.

Coaches have been impressed with his play in the preseason and openly said they can’t afford not to have Valentine on the field. He’s excelled in press coverage, shows ability in zone and has been a devastating open-field tackler, quelling the concerns of Green Bay coaches.

Chad Ryland (K) & Bryce Baringer (P), New England Patriots

The Patriots may have taken care of their special-teams needs for the next half-dozen years by selecting Ryland and Baringer on Day 3. Both beat out veterans for the starting job, and the Patriots are so confident in Ryland that they shipped trusty Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans.

The first-year specialists have been lauded by Patriots coaches as being focused, hard-working and consistent.