NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head into the upcoming season with one goal in mind: lifting the prestigious Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens haven't held the Lombardi since defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
The Baltimore Ravens' offense took a significant hit when second-year running back JK Dobbins went down with a torn ACL in their 37-3 blowout preseason win over the Washington Football Team.
Instead of signing a free agent running back, the Ravens are sticking with Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, and Justice Hall. They also upgraded their wide receiver position by adding Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, and Tylan Wallace.
The Baltimore Ravens will head into the 2021-22 NFL season with the following 53 players.
The 2021-22 Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster
Offensive
Quarterbacks (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
Running Backs (3): Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, Justice Hill
Fullback (1): Pat Ricard
Wide Receivers (7): Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace
Tight Ends (3): Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver
Offensive Linemen (9): Ronnie Stanley, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips, Trystan Colon
Defensive/Special Teams
Defensive Linemen (5): Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington
Inside Linebackers (4): Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Kristian Welch
Outside Linebackers (5): Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, Daelin Hayes, Jaylon Ferguson
Cornerbacks (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry
Safeties (5): Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington, Geno Stone
Special Teams (3): Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Moore
2021-22 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart
Offensive Depth Chart
Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart
The Baltimore Ravens have a tremendous amount of depth at every position. This depth will be very helpful, especially with the COVID pandemic still hovering over the NFL.
With all the new talent at wide receiver, it will be interesting to see if Lamar Jackson airs the ball out more in 2021. If he can successfully pass the football in 2021, the Ravens will have better odds at making a deep playoff run.