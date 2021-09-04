Create
Notifications
×

NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is looking to make a run for the highly coveted Lombardi Trophy
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is looking to make a run for the highly coveted Lombardi Trophy
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 04, 2021 07:51 AM IST
News

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head into the upcoming season with one goal in mind: lifting the prestigious Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens haven't held the Lombardi since defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Baltimore Ravens' offense took a significant hit when second-year running back JK Dobbins went down with a torn ACL in their 37-3 blowout preseason win over the Washington Football Team.

Instead of signing a free agent running back, the Ravens are sticking with Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, and Justice Hall. They also upgraded their wide receiver position by adding Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, and Tylan Wallace.

The Baltimore Ravens will head into the 2021-22 NFL season with the following 53 players.

The 2021-22 Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster

Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh will look to lead his team back to the playoffs in 2021
Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh will look to lead his team back to the playoffs in 2021

Offensive

Quarterbacks (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Running Backs (3): Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, Justice Hill

Fullback (1): Pat Ricard

Wide Receivers (7): Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

Tight Ends (3): Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver

Offensive Linemen (9): Ronnie Stanley, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips, Trystan Colon

Defensive/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (5): Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington

Inside Linebackers (4): Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Kristian Welch

Outside Linebackers (5): Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, Daelin Hayes, Jaylon Ferguson

Cornerbacks (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry

Safeties (5): Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington, Geno Stone

Special Teams (3): Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Moore

2021-22 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wants to bring home another NFL MVP award in 2021
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wants to bring home another NFL MVP award in 2021

Offensive Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QuarterbackLamar JacksonTyler Huntley
Running BackGus EdwardsJustice HillTy'Son Smith
Wide ReceiverMarquise BrownJames Proche IIMiles Boykin
Wide ReceiverSammy  WatkinsTylan Wallace
Wide ReceiverDevin DuvernayRashod Bateman
Tight EndMark AndrewsNick BoyleJosh Oliver
FullbackPatrick Ricard
Left TackleRonnie StanleyTyre Phillips
Left GuardBen PowersPatrick MekariBen Cleveland
CenterBradley BozemanTrystan Colon
Right GuardKevin Zeitler
Right TackleAlejandro Villanueva

Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
Left Defensive EndDerek WolfeBroderick Washington
Nose TackleBrandon WilliamsXavier KellyOtaro Alaka
Right Defensive EndCalais CampbellJustin MadubuikeJovan Swann
Weakside LinebackerTyus BowserOdafe OwehDaelin Hayes
Left Inside LinebackerMalik HarrisonLJ Fort
Right Inside LinebackerPatrick QueenChris BoardKristian Welch
Strongside LinebackerPernell McPheeJustin HoustonJaylon FergusonChris Smith
Left CornerbackMarcus PetersJimmy SmithKhalil DorseyIman Marshall
Strong SafetyChuck ClarkGeno Stone
Free SafetyDeShon ElliottBrandon StephensAr'Darius Washington
Right CornerbackMarlon HumphreyTavon YoungAnthony AverettChris Westry
Place KickerJustin Tucker
Punter/HolderSam Koch
Long SnapperNick Moore

The Baltimore Ravens have a tremendous amount of depth at every position. This depth will be very helpful, especially with the COVID pandemic still hovering over the NFL.

With all the new talent at wide receiver, it will be interesting to see if Lamar Jackson airs the ball out more in 2021. If he can successfully pass the football in 2021, the Ravens will have better odds at making a deep playoff run.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी