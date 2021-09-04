NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head into the upcoming season with one goal in mind: lifting the prestigious Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens haven't held the Lombardi since defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Baltimore Ravens' offense took a significant hit when second-year running back JK Dobbins went down with a torn ACL in their 37-3 blowout preseason win over the Washington Football Team.

Instead of signing a free agent running back, the Ravens are sticking with Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, and Justice Hall. They also upgraded their wide receiver position by adding Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, and Tylan Wallace.

The Baltimore Ravens will head into the 2021-22 NFL season with the following 53 players.

The 2021-22 Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster

Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh will look to lead his team back to the playoffs in 2021

Offensive

Quarterbacks (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Running Backs (3): Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, Justice Hill

Fullback (1): Pat Ricard

Wide Receivers (7): Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

Tight Ends (3): Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver

Offensive Linemen (9): Ronnie Stanley, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips, Trystan Colon

Defensive/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (5): Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington

Inside Linebackers (4): Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Kristian Welch

Outside Linebackers (5): Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, Daelin Hayes, Jaylon Ferguson

Cornerbacks (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry

Safeties (5): Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington, Geno Stone

Special Teams (3): Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Moore

2021-22 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wants to bring home another NFL MVP award in 2021

Offensive Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Quarterback Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley Running Back Gus Edwards Justice Hill Ty'Son Smith Wide Receiver Marquise Brown James Proche II Miles Boykin Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins Tylan Wallace Wide Receiver Devin Duvernay Rashod Bateman Tight End Mark Andrews Nick Boyle Josh Oliver

Fullback Patrick Ricard Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Tyre Phillips Left Guard Ben Powers Patrick Mekari Ben Cleveland Center Bradley Bozeman Trystan Colon Right Guard Kevin Zeitler Right Tackle Alejandro Villanueva



Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Left Defensive End Derek Wolfe Broderick Washington Nose Tackle Brandon Williams Xavier Kelly Otaro Alaka Right Defensive End Calais Campbell Justin Madubuike Jovan Swann Weakside Linebacker Tyus Bowser Odafe Oweh Daelin Hayes Left Inside Linebacker Malik Harrison LJ Fort Right Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen Chris Board Kristian Welch Strongside Linebacker Pernell McPhee Justin Houston Jaylon Ferguson Chris Smith Left Cornerback Marcus Peters Jimmy Smith Khalil Dorsey Iman Marshall Strong Safety Chuck Clark Geno Stone Free Safety DeShon Elliott Brandon Stephens Ar'Darius Washington Right Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Tavon Young Anthony Averett Chris Westry Place Kicker Justin Tucker Punter/Holder Sam Koch Long Snapper Nick Moore

The Baltimore Ravens have a tremendous amount of depth at every position. This depth will be very helpful, especially with the COVID pandemic still hovering over the NFL.

With all the new talent at wide receiver, it will be interesting to see if Lamar Jackson airs the ball out more in 2021. If he can successfully pass the football in 2021, the Ravens will have better odds at making a deep playoff run.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh