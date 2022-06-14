NFL News Roundup: Lamar Jackson back at Ravens facility, Commanders receiver skips mini camp over contract, and more - June 13 2022

Some serious headlines were made in the NFL today. Some players returned to their teams facilities after holding out, while others decided to skip mandatory mini camp altogether.

As with any day in the NFL, there was plenty of news floating around various outlets. It is hard to keep track of exactly what is happening on a day-to-day basis due to the sheer volume of news. Luckily, we have you covered.

Here are the latest headlines across the NFL today.

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson back at Ravens facility

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson finally returned to the Ravens' practice facility after a hiatus. Jackson, as expected, skipped OTA's but made assurances to head coach John Harbaugh that he will be in attendance for mandatory mini camp.

The Ravens posted a video of Jackson at the facility in what will surely ease the tensions with fans after their star quarterback missed out on the action for a while. While it does not necessarily mean anything, it is a step in the right direction as Baltimore wants to tie down the 25-year-old to a new deal.

Terry McLaurin skips mandatory mini camp over contract dispute

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

Terry McLaurin will not be present as Washington starts their mandatory mini camp. The news comes from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, per sources who are in the know over the situation.

McLaurin wants a new, long-term deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract and has far outperformed his rookie deal. The speedy receiver has had back-to-back 1,000 receiving-yard seasons, even with the Commanders' poor quarterback situation.

Given it is mandatory for players to show up, the 26-year-old receiver could be fined nearly $100,000 as the camp starts on Tuesday and finishes on Thursday.

Allen Lazard signs restricted free agent tender

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Allan Lazard's holdout lasted just one week. After skipping the Packers' mini camp last week, there were some concerns a deal was not going to get done. However, Lazard and the Packers have reached an agreement and he has signed his RFA tender, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With Davante Adams leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay's receiving room was looking rather thin. Sammy Watkins was brought in while the Packers also picked up Christian Watson in the draft in the event of Lazard also departing.

Now though, Aaron Rodgers will have Lazard back and will be looking at going one better than last season. The Packers were dumped out of the playoffs by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game last time out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far