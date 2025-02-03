NFL Rumors: 231-win HC exploring landing with Liam Coen's Jaguars

In a potential rumored move for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ron Rivera has entered discussions about joining the team's coaching staff. According to Sports Illustrated's John Shipley on Sunday, Rivera met with the Jaguars over the weekend to explore a potential role under first-year coach Liam Coen.

Rivera spent 13 years as a head coach with the Carolina Panthers (2011-2019) and Washington Commanders (2020-2023), accumulating a career record of 105-108-2.

According to sources, the role remains undefined, but a senior assistant position seems most likely. This makes strategic sense for a Jaguars staff that includes first-year coach Coen and first-time defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Rivera's coaching journey is rooted in defensive expertise. He started as a quality control coach with the Chicago Bears in 1997, following his playing career as a linebacker for them from 1984 to 1992. His coaching trajectory includes notable stops as linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive coordinator for the Bears and San Diego Chargers.

Ron Rivera's potential impact on Jaguars

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

His years with the Panthers stand out in Rivera's career. He won Associated Press Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2015) and led Carolina to the 2015 Super Bowl, where it fell to the Denver Broncos 24-10. During his tenure, he made the playoffs in seven seasons and remains the Panthers' winningest coach in the franchise's 30-year history.

After being fired by Washington following the 2023 season, Rivera explored head coaching opportunities with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. Both positions were ultimately filled, leaving him seeking a new NFL landing spot.

Coen, recently hired and formally announced last Friday, has been forward on building his coaching staff. His inaugural statement emphasized hiring a "first-class coaching staff" and establishing a "distinctive and effective brand of football."

The Jaguars have already made one significant staff addition, hiring Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator. A former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach, Campanile began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Rivera's meeting with the Jaguars represents an intriguing potential next chapter. His 231 career wins and extensive coaching experience could be the stabilizing force the young Jaguars staff needs.

