NFL Rumors: $97.500.000 Ravens star drops update on franchise’s rumored Derrick Henry pursuit

Running back Derrick Henry was close to having a new place to call home. Rumors circulated for weeks before the October 31st trade deadline that the Baltimore Ravens were close to trading for him. The rumors picked up speed as the deadline approached but the time past and Henry remained with the Tennessee Titans.

So, just how close were the Ravens to trading for Derrick Henry? Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey discussed the possible trade on his podcast "Punch Line". Humphrey said he was told there was an 85% chance the trade would come to fruition.

"I got a text that there was a very high chance that a guy that usually goes by King was going to be in the purple and black in MNT Stadium very soon. I was about 85% that King Henry would be suiting up for the Ravens and it did not happen."

Marlon Humphrey cornerback didn't disclose who sent him the text with the information about Henry. Simply referring to them as his 'source.' The trade negotiations didn't pan out for the Ravens or Titans as the running back stayed in Tennessee.

Derrick Henry 2023 stats

Derrick Henry's ability to make plays happen in the run game is unlike any other. In 16 games last season he once surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark with 1,538 rushing yards and13 touchdowns. This season, the Tennessee Titans offense got off to a rough start.

Through the first eight games of the season, Derrick Henry has 137 attempts for 601 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions and 165 receiving yards which includes a 46-yard catch. His ability to make an impact on the ground game as well as the passing game makes him a valuable asset. Likely the reason the Titans weren't ready to part ways with his just yet.

How long is Derrick Henry under contract with the Titans?

The Tennessee Titans nearly traded their star running back which raised a lot of questions about his contract. The running back is currently playing on a four-year contract that was worth $50 million.

However, the contract will expire at the end of the 2023 NFL season. Which means he will be a free agent after this season. The Titans attempt to deal Henry at the trade deadline was an effort to try and get a return.