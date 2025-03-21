NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers is following his agent’s plan by delaying free agency decision

Aaron Rodgers is apparently in no rush to choose where he'll be playing football in 2025. It seems that Rodgers is following the orders of his agent, David Dunn, and holding out on signing with a team just yet.

This comes via a report from NBC Sports, which suggests that Dunn has encouraged Rodgers to be patient. The report mentions that patience can be leveraged into improved offers.

The report adds that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had an offer on the table for Rodgers for the past two weeks. Although its been nearly half a month, the offer is yet to be sweetened.

That's not to say that the offer can't be improved soon. Of course, Rodgers ultimately holds all the power and can either take the offer now if he chooses or continue to take Dunn's advice and wait it out.

The Minnesota Vikings have since pulled themselves from the running for Rodgers' services, instead opting to throw their full support behind 2024 first-round NFL draft pick J.J. McCarthy.

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Now, the only two teams in the hunt for the former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-winning quarterback's services are the New York Giants and the Steelers. Rodgers is reportedly in Pittsburgh as of this writing, giving the Steelers organization a big advantage in signing him.

Will Aaron Rodgers be able to return to form in 2025 for his next potential franchise?

Aaron Rodgers has played his last two seasons of football for the New York Jets. In 2023, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture that forced him out for the remainder of the year.

This occurred on Rodgers' fourth offensive snap as a New York Jet. He finally managed to play a full season with New York in 2024, however, things did not go as expected for the club.

Despite the immense amount of talent that surrounded Rodgers, including his former go-to receiver Davante Adams from their days in Green Bay, Rodgers and the Jets only managed five wins on the season. They were the third-ranked team in the AFC East and missed out on the playoffs.

The Jets released Rodgers on March 12, the beginning of the new league year, and he now has a choice to make in regards to where he'll be playing football in 2025. Wherever he chooses, he's hoping to put up a much better performance than that of last season with New York.

