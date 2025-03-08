NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers linked to Seahawks after Geno Smith's shocking move to Las Vegas

Aaron Rodgers has surfaced as an unexpected quarterback prospect for the Seattle Seahawks. This comes after the team traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to several reports.

Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta initially linked Rodgers to Seattle, and NFL analyst Chris Simms also broached the subject on social media after Friday's trade.

On Saturday, Simms shared his opinion about the Seahawks' QB situation.

"Like the move for Seahawks too. They know Geno isn't their long-term answer. Get assets and move on. But gotta believe this is precursor to something else. Make a move in the Draft?? Sam Darnold??? Ohhhh Aaron Rodgers????" Simms tweeted.

Seattle traded Smith to Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025, with money considered a primary motivation, as reported by CBS Sports. The Seahawks tried to extend Smith to $35 million a year, but his representatives wanted $45 million a season.

Aaron Rodgers and Schneider's relationship may be involved in a potential Seattle relocation

The Aaron Rodgers-Seattle link traces back to Seahawks general manager John Schneider. He was a member of the Green Bay Packers front office when Rodgers started his NFL career in 2005.

The New York Jets cut Rodgers on Feb. 13 and can immediately begin negotiating with the Seahawks. The future Hall of Famer comes with elite-level experience but also injury questions after returning from a ruptured Achilles.

CBS Sports noted that Seattle has Sam Howell on the roster, who started all 17 games for Washington in 2023. Howell threw 21 touchdowns while completing nearly 64% of his passes, but also led the league with 21 interceptions and 65 sacks.

The Seahawks have the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft, well-positioned to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Other experienced names mentioned are Sam Darnold, who is unlikely to return to Minnesota, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, and Atlantas' Kirk Cousins. Former Seattle star Russell Wilson, who struggled with Pittsburgh in 2024, is reportedly not in the running.

