NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers could make decision “within the next few days”

Aaron Rodgers' future has been one of the most talked-about topics of the 2025 NFL offseason. The veteran quarterback spent two seasons with the New York Jets but played only one due to an Achilles tendon injury, and now he is testing free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are the two teams linked to Rodgers, but he has yet to pick one to continue his decorated NFL career. Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday (via JPAFootball on X) that Rodgers’ decision may be coming soon.

“My impression from talking to a lot of people involved is that people believe this answer is coming in the near term, maybe even within the next few days here.”

Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets surrounded by high expectations. The move made the New Yorkers at least Super Bowl hopefuls, but they couldn’t even make the playoffs in the past two seasons.

Rodgers took them to a 5-12 record in 2024, regressing from the 7-10 mark they posted in 2023.

Michael Irvin questions Aaron Rodgers’ fit with Steelers after Cam Heyward’s call-out

As the New York Giants picked up Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now the only viable option for Rodgers. However, that option doesn’t sit well with NFL analyst Michael Irvin. On Monday, the former Cowboys star questioned Rodgers' fit with Pittsburgh after Cam Heyward called him out.

"I wanted to see him in Pittsburgh," Irvin said. "I thought it'd be great to see him in Pittsburgh. You know, when he was in that mode 'I'm ready to come in and do what I have to do.' But now this thing gets dragged out like this. Now it's all about you again, and I don't know if that works."

"I heard Cam Heyward the other day. He said, ‘Come on, man, you don't want to play with us, let me know.’ Aaron Rodgers has to make the decision. For that reason, right there, I would not have this happening, because whatever team you go to now, it's about you, or you want to join a team. Pittsburgh, I thought, was a great place."

The Steelers recently landed wide receiver DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens.

