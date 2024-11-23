NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers might have post-Jets gameplan for 2025

Aaron Rodgers' turbulent chapter with the New York Jets may be nearing its end. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Friday that the four-time MVP quarterback intends to play in 2025, but not for the Jets.

This report emerges amid what sources describe as a fractured relationship between Rodgers and Jets owner Woody Johnson. The tension became evident after a September loss to the Denver Broncos. Johnson suggested benching Rodgers during a meeting with team officials.

Johnson has lost faith in Rodgers' ability to lead the team to their first playoff berth in 14 years, the longest drought in major North American professional sports.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, sources close to Aaron Rodgers say he's determined not to let the Jets' struggles define his legacy. The sentiment echoes Brett Favre's 2008 exit from the Jets, marked by shoulder injuries and a 1-4 finish.

The Jets might expedite this separation. Team sources told The Athletic that Aaron Rodgers could be placed on injured reserve or benched in the coming weeks. Some league insiders even suggest he might be cut before the season ends.

Potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers paint a complex picture

Several teams have emerged as potential destinations for Aaron Rodgers. The San Francisco 49ers coach, Kyle Shanahan, has previously shown interest, and they offer a win-now roster. As Charles Robinson Robinson notes, this setup mirrors the situation that helped Favre throw 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in his post-Jets season with Minnesota.

The Los Angeles Rams present another intriguing option. The Rams, under Sean McVay, pursued Rodgers before landing Matthew Stafford. However, as The Athletic reports, their salary cap constraints and rebuilding roster might deter such a move.

The free-agent quarterback market remains thin, according to ESPN's latest analysis. Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson headline the list, but Wilson seems likely to remain in Pittsburgh. Other options, such as Justin Fields, Derek Carr and Daniel Jones, present various challenges.

"It's been actually a really beautiful couple years for me in totality, but it's obviously been frustrating with the football part," Rodgers told reporters last week.

His noncommittal response about 2025, "I think so, yeah," suggests uncertainty about his next move.

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich voiced support for Rodgers' return, telling reporters he'd "absolutely" welcome him back.

"I would love for him to get an opportunity to play healthy football and see what that looks like for an entire season," Ulbrich said on Sunday.

Yet with Aaron Rodgers' manageable $23.5 million cap charge for 2025 and no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, the Jets face minimal financial barriers to moving on. This flexibility could accelerate what appears to be an increasingly likely separation.

