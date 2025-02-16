NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers “pleaded” to stay with the Jets before franchise’s decision to part ways with 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are reportedly going their separate ways after two seasons (only one with the quarterback healthy). Following a rocky 2024 season, the AFC East team brought Aaron Glenn to replace Robert Saleh and Darren Mougey to take over from Joe Douglas.

The Jets are off to a fast start regarding Rodgers, who was initially thought to be safe under the new regime. Steve Helling and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported on Friday that Rodgers held talks with team officials and "pleaded" to stay.

"Concerned that his career could end with a whimper, Rodgers, 41, aggressively urged the Jets to stick with him for another season or two over the course of multiple conversations last week, a well-placed source told The Post."

Aaron Rodgers returned from a season-ending Achilles injury four snaps into the 2023 season. He played 17 games with the Jets, posting 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns and 11 touchdowns.

The New Yorkers only won five games, two less than the prior campaign when they had three different quarterbacks starting.

Aaron Glenn was reportedly sold on the idea of keeping Aaron Rodgers with Jets

During the early days of Aaron Glenn becoming the Jets head coach, it was rumored that Aaron Rodgers' job would be safe. Radio host Michael Kay said in January that the four-time NFL MVP was part of Glenn's plans, at least during his first season.

"There's word out there, there's been leaks I've heard, that Aaron Glenn has made it known that he would like to keep Aaron Rodgers," Kay said per Jets reporter Harrison Glaser's tweet.

The New Yorkers finished the season with Adrian Martinez, Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis alongside Rodgers in the quarterback room. Their plans are unknown, as they could go for a rookie quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft or try to get a veteran in free agency.

As for Rodgers, he could still have a market this offseason with teams like the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings being linked to the former Super Bowl champion.

