NFL Rumors: AFC West team deemed as potential landing spot for Najee Harris

It appears Najee Harris' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is coming to an end. His rookie contract with the team that drafted him four years ago has expired.

Now, Harris is set to hit free agency and isn't expected to return to the "Steel City." According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Harris has been saying his goodbyes to teammates. In addition, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Chargers could be a team to keep an eye on in the Harris sweepstakes.

Harris comes off a season in which he rushed 263 times for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns. His efforts helped the Steelers make the playoffs, where they suffered a first-round exit to division rivals the Baltimore Ravens. Harris has never had a season in which he has finished under 1,000 yards rushing.

The 27-year-old is hoping he can land with a team in which he can be a productive player out of the backfield, potentially earning another crack at the playoffs.

Could Najee Harris end up with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025?

The Chargers could use an upgrade at the running back position next season. They failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher last season with J.K. Dobbins as the club's leading runner with 905 rushing yards to go along with nine touchdowns. However, those numbers aren't too different from what Harris was able to produce in Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Perhaps a change of offensive scheme, and the line blocking for him, will benefit both Harris and the Chargers in 2025.

Los Angeles made the playoffs in 2024, getting in as a wild card after finishing 11-6 and in second place in the AFC West. The Chargers already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert at the reins, making Harris' job easier if he's able to impact the backfield in a way that the team is hoping for.

They have a lot of work to do to compete with the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, there are plenty of other running back-needy teams around the league that could be interested in Harris' services. It will be interesting to see how the market looks for Harris now that he's wrapped up his time in Pittsburgh.

