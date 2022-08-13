NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara suspension likely in 2023, Saints RB set for 2022 season

Alvin Kamara is likely to be suspended during the 2023 season as opposed to the upcoming 2022 campaign this fall - according to podcast host Michael Balko.

Michael Balko @MichaelBalkoJr A suspension for #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is more likely to occur in 2023 rather than 2022, per multiple sources. A suspension for #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is more likely to occur in 2023 rather than 2022, per multiple sources. https://t.co/mjIsdF7zuU

Kamara was arrested this past February on felony battery charges stemming from an incident in a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend. The incident saw the Saints RB and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, along with a group of two other unnamed suspects, knocking a man unconscious and stomping him while he was on the ground.

The victim reportedly suffered an orbital fracture during the attack, and surveillance video from inside the club later confirmed his memory of the events. Las Vegas police interviewed Kamara inside Allegiant Stadium following the Pro Bowl, and he would later be booked for battery.

Sources had told ESPN back in July that there was no firm timeline on a decision on Kamara under the personal conduct policy.

Alvin Kamara's hearing has been delayed twice

Alvin Kamara has had a very fortunate offseason all things considered. After walloping someone in a group beatdown for reasons likely not justifiable in court, the Saints RB had the hearing for his trial delayed twice.

Saints Wire's John Sigler updated readers on USA Today Sports+ regarding the situation Kamara now faces ahead of the offseason :

"Alvin Kamara was at New Orleans Saints training camp Monday while attorneys representing him and three other defendants requested a 60-day delay in Las Vegas court for a hearing in a battery case, according to 8 News' David Charns. The delay was granted, according to court records.

"It’s the second time the case has been pushed back. The original hearing was scheduled for April, but the defense requested more time to review their case, delaying it until August. Kamara was arrested at the Pro Bowl in February after being accused of being one of multiple people to injure someone outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

"With the request granted, Kamara’s next court date is scheduled for either late September or early October — well past the start of the 2022 regular season. The NFL won’t hand down any disciplinary action until after the legal proceedings are complete."

While New Orleans has tried out several running backs in preparation for Kamara being suspended, it appears as though the former Tennessee Volunteer will remain in the lineup for the foreseeable future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat