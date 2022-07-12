NFL Rumors: Analyst believes suspension term for Deshaun Watson has been set

It finally appears that Deshaun Watson's long and drawn-out journey towards an NFL suspension is nearing an end. After tons of rumors, speculations, hearings and conversations, one analyst believes that Watson's suspension is set to be announced soon.

Tony Rizzo, an ESPN Cleveland reporter, believes that a shorter suspension than the league had wanted is in order. The sources have not been named, but are "reliable."

According to Rizzo, the controversial starting quarterback is headed for a 4-6 game suspension. For both Watson and the Cleveland Browns, this is one of the best-case scenarios.

It was initially rumored that the former Texan would be looking at an indefinite suspension, with the league allegedly wanting to slap him with at least a year off.

After hearings and discussions, it appears Roger Goodell, Sue L. Robinson and others have come to a much smaller total for his suspension.

This has not been confirmed yet, but an announcement from the league regarding the official length of the suspension (if there is one) is probably on the way sooner rather than later.

How the NFL might have reached the decision of a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Deshaun Watson has had over 20 sexual misconduct allegations lobbied against him since 2020. The numbers are unprecedented, and it has caused NFL fans and media members to speculate about the punishment.

There have been indefinite suspensions for other things, like Josh Gordon's repeated drug infractions. For something like this, though, that hasn't happened all too often.

Judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer for the NFL, reportedly wanted at least a year-long suspension if not more. According to some rumors, during the hearings it became clear that this probably wouldn't happen. Despite what Deshaun Watson is accused of, the precedent has already been set by the league.

In arguing the case, the NFLPA cited a lack of punishment for Washington owner Dan Snyder and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The two also had serious sexual misconduct allegations levied against them.

Dan Snyder was alleged to have been involved in sexual misconduct as the owner of the Washington Commanders. Robert Kraft had one occurrence of a similar accusation to Deshaun Watson. Neither faced harsh punishment.

For that reason, the NFLPA argued that Watson couldn't be banned for a year or more. It seems as if, based on the latest reports and rumors, the league begrudgingly agreed.

Initially, the rumors were that the suspension would last six to eight games, as other sexual infractions resulted in six. According to Tony Rizzo, the total seems to have been reduced once more.

