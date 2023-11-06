NFL Rumors: Antonio Pierce could end up becoming Raiders’ long-term HC solution

In his first game as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce inspired the team to a dominating 30-6 win against the New York Giants. This was the first time this season that the Raiders scored more than 21 points in a game and it came without Jimmy Garoppolo being the quarterback.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell didn't make any mistake while Josh Jacobs excelled and had a great game. The players looked happy under Pierce and many believe they were waiting for a change which came after Josh McDaniels got fired.

Given how impressive the Las Vegas Raiders looked with Pierce as their head coach, the Giants legend could become the team's permanent head coach. NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that if the team continues to perform well, Pierce will likely land the targetted role.

Here's what Schefter said:

"I think he would have had a legitimate shot by himself, if we go back and look at recent interim coaches, you asked me about Carolina, Steve Wilkes crushed it in Carolina. The Raiders had Rich Bisaccia in place, players loved playing for the guy who made the playoffs.

"I think if you ask Mark Davis now probably should have given him a chance to ride that out. So, we've seen two interim head coaches do exceptionally well, where they were only to be replaced by other coaches, Frank Reich, Josh McDaniels, so that in and of itself has to give Mark Davis pause to consider the interim coach.

"Antonio Pierce appears by himself as the leader and kind of guide that he deserves consideration by himself. So all those factors together tell me that I think he's got an opportunity to keep that job a real opportunity."

The past couple of years have been full of trouble and uncertainty for the Las Vegas Raiders and they need some stability. Antonio Pierce can certainly provide that and owner Mark Davis could reward him for his work after this season. However for that to be possible, the team needs to play well in the remaining games this season.

Raiders players are motivated by Antonio Pierce's leadership

Antonio Pierce: New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders star Maxx Crosby recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He was asked about the team with Antonio Pierce now being the head coach and he looked very happy.

The spirits are high in the Raiders locker room and they are motivated to play under their new head coach. Veteran players like Davante Adams and Crosby are giving their best to inspire the young players and also provide an opportunity for Pierce to gain the trust of the Raiders owners and fanbase.

