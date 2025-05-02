NFL Rumors: Bengals aiming to keep Trey Hendrickson despite spending $276,000,000 on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Trey Hendrickson has reportedly been seeking a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals during the course of the 2025 NFL offseason. He led the league in total sacks last season and is entering the final year of his current deal, but the two sides have yet to agree on terms.

Ad

The ongoing sitation has resulted in many around the league believeing that he will eventually be traded prior to the start of the new season. NFL insider Dianna Russini recently disputed these rumors, accrording to her sources. She did so during an episode of Scoop City.

Russini claimed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I did a little digging on it, and I'm still getting really good vibes coming out of Cincy that they're going to try to get a deal done with Trey."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russini explained that despite the two sides being locked into contract negotiations during most of the offseason that the Bengals still plan on bringing back Trey Hendrickson on a potential new deal. She also described that them taking Shemar Stewart in the 2025 NFL Draft was not meant to be a replacement for Hendrickson, but rather a supplment to what they already have.

The challenge in Cincinnati is that they have already payed massive contracts to their two star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins worth a combined $276 million. They also recently signed Joe Burrow to a mega-contract worth $275 million, so they will need to overcome salary cap complications if they want to extend their elite edge rusher this year.

Ad

Trey Hendrickson expresses interest in remaining with Bengals

Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson has been having an eventful offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals amid his contract negotiations. He is reportedly seeking an extension, and while the franchise has allegedly offered him one, it apparently hasn't met what he's potentially looking for.

Ad

The Bengals reportedly allowed him to seek a trade partner earlier in the offseason, but have since expressed interest in getting a new deal done with him. One of the issues is that their executive vice president Katie Blackburn essentially told reporters that Hendrickson is seeking more than they are willing to pay him.

Expand Tweet

The star pass rusher expressed that the process has been frustrating, including a lack of clear communication between him and the franchise about their overall intentions. He still admits that he is willing to continue negotiating as he apparently waits to hear from them about their next move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.