NFL Rumors: Bengals aiming to keep Trey Hendrickson despite spending $276,000,000 on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Trey Hendrickson has reportedly been seeking a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals during the course of the 2025 NFL offseason. He led the league in total sacks last season and is entering the final year of his current deal, but the two sides have yet to agree on terms.
The ongoing sitation has resulted in many around the league believeing that he will eventually be traded prior to the start of the new season. NFL insider Dianna Russini recently disputed these rumors, accrording to her sources. She did so during an episode of Scoop City.
Russini claimed:
"I did a little digging on it, and I'm still getting really good vibes coming out of Cincy that they're going to try to get a deal done with Trey."
Russini explained that despite the two sides being locked into contract negotiations during most of the offseason that the Bengals still plan on bringing back Trey Hendrickson on a potential new deal. She also described that them taking Shemar Stewart in the 2025 NFL Draft was not meant to be a replacement for Hendrickson, but rather a supplment to what they already have.
The challenge in Cincinnati is that they have already payed massive contracts to their two star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins worth a combined $276 million. They also recently signed Joe Burrow to a mega-contract worth $275 million, so they will need to overcome salary cap complications if they want to extend their elite edge rusher this year.
Trey Hendrickson expresses interest in remaining with Bengals
Trey Hendrickson has been having an eventful offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals amid his contract negotiations. He is reportedly seeking an extension, and while the franchise has allegedly offered him one, it apparently hasn't met what he's potentially looking for.
The Bengals reportedly allowed him to seek a trade partner earlier in the offseason, but have since expressed interest in getting a new deal done with him. One of the issues is that their executive vice president Katie Blackburn essentially told reporters that Hendrickson is seeking more than they are willing to pay him.
The star pass rusher expressed that the process has been frustrating, including a lack of clear communication between him and the franchise about their overall intentions. He still admits that he is willing to continue negotiating as he apparently waits to hear from them about their next move.
