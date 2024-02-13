NFL Rumors: Bengals likely to make $20,714,000 decision on Tee Higgins ahead of 2024 NFL free agency

As the NFL off-season is officially here, the Cincinnati Bengals must decide what to do with wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins is set to become a free agent this off-season and is one of the best free agents who will hit the market. He headlines a notable wide receiver free agent class, but the Bengals don't want one of their star receivers to test the open market.

According to The Athletic, the Bengals likely won't let Higgins hit the open market. They are expected to use their franchise tag on the receiver, preventing him from hitting free agency.

Higgins was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and has had an impactful season each year with the Bengals.

With Ja'Marr Chase due a big contract next off-season, it will be hard for the Bengals to agree to a long-term deal with Higgins this off-season.

The Bengals could tag Higgins and possibly trade him, receiving some compensation in return if they were to lose him.

Teams will have from Feb. 20 to March 5 to use the franchise tag. If Higgins hits the open market, he will demand a lot of money.

The best free agent wide receivers in 2024, featuring Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins during Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

If Tee Higgins were to hi free agency, he'd arguably be the best wide receiver to do so.

Higgins was looking for a third straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards, but he missed five games this season due to hamstring injuries. He still finished with 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games played.

Aside from Higgins, there are many quality free agent wide receivers right now. Some of them include the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley.

Each of the three wide outs listed above went for over 1,000 receiving yards this season. Pittman did so while setting a career-high 109 receptions. Ridley got his yards after missing all of last season due to suspension and in his first season with the Jaguars. Evans extended his NFL record of 1,000-yard seasons to start an NFL career as he accomplished the milestone for a 10th-straight season.

Other free agent wide receivers include Marquise Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., Gabriel Davis and Darnell Mooney.