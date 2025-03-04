NFL Rumors: Bengals could part ways with seven-year NFL veteran to create $9,500,000 in cap space

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted defensive lineman Sam Hubbard as the no. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Despite having no post-season games to his credit, he has been a constant starter for the Bengals. But it looks like the Bengals may have to bid adieu to Hubbard.

Ad

JPA Football took to X on Monday and posted a rumored update on Sam Hubbard’s trade. He wrote:

“𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Bengals are trying to trade DL Sam Hubbard and could cut him if a trade doesn’t materialize, per @uSTADIUM. Bengals would save $9.5M in cap.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hubbard, a veteran of six seasons, was about to hit a cap of $11.5 million in the 2025 season as per his 2021 salary contract of $40 million. He was estimated to earn $9 million as a base salary, $500000 per game as a roster bonus, and $100000 as a workout bonus. Thus, his fully guaranteed money was estimated at $9.6 million.

However, his salary was also estimated at 4.04% of the team’s cap and hence, the Bengals were looking forward to a solution. One of the options is to trade him, but if Hubbard doesn’t find a new team, the Bengals will probably release him. Cutting off Hubbard will help them save $9.5 million in cap space while $2 million will go down as dead money.

Ad

Although the cap space issue has hindered Hubbard’s journey with the Bengals, a major dip in his performance has also contributed to his rumored release.

Sam Hubbard's poor performance prompts his release

After five straight seasons with 58 or more tackles, he dropped to 41 tackles last season. He also posted two sacks, the lowest of his career. Thus, he received a 47.6 grade last season, finishing 202nd out of 211 edge rushers in the league.

Ad

Standing opposite Trey Hendrickson, his performance didn’t justify a starting position. When he was replaced by Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy because of injury, the Bengals saw instant improvement. However, Hubbard was battling through injuries to play for the team.

During a recent appearance on FS1’s "Breakfast Ball," star quarterback Joe Burrow emphasized keeping the core players together, suggesting salary cap space as a solution. The Bengals can free up $46.5 million this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.