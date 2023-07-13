NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick’s inner circle ‘privately worried’ about Patriots HC’s job over differences with Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick is the only head coach still sitting in the same chair that he was sitting in at the dawn of the 21st century. However, Belichick's friends have allegedly privately learned of the head coach's anxiety about his ability to keep his job, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe via Bro Bible and Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

Over the last year, many have speculated that the New England Patriots head coach's job security might be eroding after failing to win a playoff game in five straight seasons. Meanwhile, his quarterback, Tom Brady, managed to bring a Lombardi Trophy to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had long been stuck beyond arm's length away from such a chance.

Robert Kraft has high expectations for his organization after two decades of being perennial Super Bowl contenders. If Belichick can't deliver this season, the seat will become even hotter. If the coach privately is nervous about his security, it will bring about one of two outcomes.

— "Andy had to wait until year 19. Belichick got Brady in year six." @ColinCowherd lays out how Andy Reid can supplant Bill Belichick

First, he'll implode like a team with a two-minute drive to regain a lead after holding it for the entire game. On the other hand, the fear of failure could motivate him to work harder than he has in past years, which would be a sight to see, considering that his reputation is built on a workaholic mentality.

Exploring Bill Belichick's salary: How much will Patriots HC make in 2023?

While most fans are thinking about his legacy and the implications of his exit from the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick himself might be thinking about checking his budget. If 2023 has a chance to be his last NFL season, he'll want to have his ducks in a row financially. How much is he in line to earn this year?

Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are tops among the 29 coaches in U.S. sports who earn at least $8.5 million a year, including 12 each in the NFL and college football.

On average, the head coach is currently enjoying a salary of $20 million per season. If it seems like the figure is quite high for a head coach, that's because it is. In fact, Belichick has the highest salary in U.S. Sports, according to Sportico via The Sports Daily. Pete Carroll sits five million behind him at $15 million per season.

Sean McVay comes close to Carroll at $14 million, with Gregg Popovich from the NBA serving as the highest-paid non-NFL coach.

