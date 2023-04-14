NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick’s Patriots taking ‘closer look’ at top 2023 NFL Draft WR compared to Antonio Brown

Bill Belichick's back is against the wall heading into 2023. The Jets, Dolphins, and Bills are all seen as likely playoff contenders at a bare minimum. Meanwhile, the Patriots are almost ubiquitously seen to be left behind. A big hit in the 2023 NFL Draft would be perfectly timed for the team in the estimation of most fans.

In an article on ESPN, NFL analyst Jordan Reid claimed the team has three receivers in its sights for a top-round pick, even if not a round-one pick. Here's how he put it:

Will Bill Belichick's New England Patriots reach the playoffs in 2023?

"New England has shown interest in the top wideouts in this class, though it might not take one in Round 1. That includes Zay Flowers (Boston College), whom the team hosted on a top-30 visit and coached at the East-West Shrine Bowl.I've heard the Patriots are also taking a closer look at Jordan Addison (USC) and Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)."

Johnny McGonigal reports that Pitt's head coach Pat Narduzzi compared Jordan Addison to one of the Patriots head coach's former players (albeit short-tenured) Antonio Brown.

Johnny McGonigal @jmcgonigal9 Asked Pat Narduzzi if freshman WR Jordan Addison reminds him of anyone he's ever coached / schemed against. Said it's hard because Addison hasn't played a game yet but...

"Central Michigan's Antonio Brown...He's built like him. He's slippery like him."



"Central Michigan's Antonio Brown...He's built like him. He's slippery like him." Asked Pat Narduzzi if freshman WR Jordan Addison reminds him of anyone he's ever coached / schemed against. Said it's hard because Addison hasn't played a game yet but..."Central Michigan's Antonio Brown...He's built like him. He's slippery like him."

Bill Belichick hopes for an offensive revival in 2023

Patriots head coach at Buffalo v New England

The Patriots have almost never been known to be an offensive powerhouse during the Bill Belichick era, but in 2022, the team's inability to score points at a reliable clip was one of the biggest issues. After finishing the year ranked 17th in points per game, the coach decided to go in a new direction as offensive coordinator, but has not made a big splash on the roster.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @RealSkipBayless reacts to reports of Bill Belichick shopping Mac Jones this offseason: .@RealSkipBayless reacts to reports of Bill Belichick shopping Mac Jones this offseason: https://t.co/EEvYveSuaB

The team signed Juju Smith-Schuster, but has failed to get a name-brand player. That said, spending a top-tier pick on a top rookie wide receiver could flip the script. One can simply look at what the Packers looked like once Christian Watson got up to speed in 2022.

In what could be Mac Jones' final chance to prove his worth, most agree that the quarterback should get the strongest roster possible, starting with a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will the Patriots follow through or have they already given up on the Mac Jones era?

