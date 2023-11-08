NFL Rumors: Broncos likely to move on from Russell Wilson despite bounce-back season

Russell Wilson is still basking in the glow of delivering Denver their biggest win arguably since Peyton Manning retired. However, that glow might not be bright enough to carry into 2024. Yardbarker reported on Tuesday that Denver Post reporter Parker Gabriel believes the team is reaching a fork in the road.

If the season continues to go the way it is, the team will have a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams seldom ignore quarterback when they get a pick that high, putting pressure on Wilson to deliver a Lions-like regurgence this season after opening the year at 3-5.

The report also mentions that ESPN has reported that team GM George Paton has already scouted Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tide teeters on turning in Russell Wilson-Geno Smith feud between fans

Russell Wilson at Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks fans have historically been rivals going back to their matchup in Super Bowl 48, when Wilson blew out the Broncos 43-8. Over the years, the Broncos began to struggle at quarterback while Wilson continued to deliver playoff berths at a yearly rate.

However, the tide turned in early 2022 when it was Denver of all teams that poached the quarterback from Seattle for beyond top price. Over the course of the 2022 season, Russell Wilson played through what was his worst season in the NFL. During this time, Seattle managed to claw their way to a playoff berth.

However, while Seattle still has the edge in win-loss this season, Denver has enjoyed having the better statistical quarterback. Smith has thrown for nine touchdowns, seven interceptions, and completed 65.2% of his throws. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has thrown for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 66.1% of his throws.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions by 15 points in Week 8 while the Seahawks lost 37-3 to the two-seed Ravens. One could argue that Denver won the divisional series against Patrick Mahomes as well, considering the Broncos won in the score differential while also tying the Chiefs in the series at 1-1.

At this point, the fanbases of both franchises would love a third matchup in the playoffs. However, Denver has a long climb ahead of them as they currently rank as the 15th seed in the AFC.