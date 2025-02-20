NFL Rumors: Broncos could trade Bo Nix's star weapon to Steelers, claims insider

There seems to be some chatter that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a wide receiver. The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton could be on their radar.

Ad

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright joined "The Big Doug & Carmi Show," and explained that he would be surprised by a scenario in which Pittsburgh made a play for Sutton. The Steelers are likely searching for a compliment to wide receiver George Pickens on the other side of the field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Pittsburgh's looking to add a receiver, not subtract one," Allbright said. "I would not be surprised if the Broncos jettison Courtland Sutton, to see Sutton and Pickens pair up on the outside there in Pittsburgh."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sutton would be a tremendous compliment to Pickens. The SMU alum hauled in 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2024 season. Sutton led Denver in receiving and served as the security blanket to rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Ad

If Pittsburgh does want to acquire Sutton, they'll likely have a hefty price to pay for the team's lead receiver and go-to target for their young signal-caller.

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers a wide receiver away from making a playoff run?

The Steelers are in a very interesting position at the moment. Their quarterback situation is in limbo after Russell Wilson wrapped up a one-year contract with the team. Wilson led the Steelers to a playoff appearance in which they were defeated rather by division rivals the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Ad

Before Wilson, however, Justin Fields started the first few games of the season while the former nursed an injury. During his starting run, Fields impressed and even raised questions as to whether or not the Steelers should keep him as their starter moving forward even with a healthy Wilson. Of course, Mike Tomlin opted to go with the veteran when it was all said and done.

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

While Pittsburgh managed to sneak their way into the playoffs, and the team begins to figure out their situation at quarterback, the issue remains that the offense only has one true big weapon for the would-be quarterback in Pickens. Adding another receiver the caliber of Sutton on the opposite side of the formation would certainly add a much-needed spark to the Steelers squad.

Things should begin to get a lot more clear for Pittsburgh after free agency kicks off and the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.