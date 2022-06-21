NFL Rumors: Browns looking to relocate with owner unhappy over current stadium

Browns fans don't have a positive association with any new stadium talks after the team left Cleveland in 1995 and returned in 1999 never the same. Still, there's no escaping it: FirstEnergy Stadium is not a good enough modern facility and the Haslam ownership group is looking to move out of there immediately.

Luckily, the news should only be considered good for folks in 'The Land' as both re-locations are on-site in the incumbent city:

"...the Haslams are continuing to do feasibility studies on the potential of developing up to 70 acres of mostly city-owned lakefront land west of North Coast Harbor and East 9th Street, east of West Third Street and north of the bluff overlooking the railroad tracks. The city is working exclusively with Haslam Sports Group to develop that land."

FirstEnergy Stadium is only 23 years old >>



Are the #Browns seeking a new stadium? FirstEnergy Stadium is only 23 years old >> cbssports.com/nfl/news/brown…

Where FirstEnergy Stadium currently stands, it could be re-appropriated into business centers and potentially even residential living-space, per NEOtrans:

"There are preliminary findings which show that redeveloping the entire 70 acres of land, including where the existing stadium stands, offers great promise and would likely be successful. Much of that development would be housing along with supportive retail, hospitality, recreation plus some office or co-working spaces. And, the revenues that can be generated by that development would help fund a significant portion of the cost of a new stadium and supportive developments around it such as new parking facilities, hotel, retail and possibly housing."

What must be done before Browns get new stadium

As NEOtrans went on to explain, the Browns will have to wait on two key pieces of infrastructure to get done before anything is set in motion towards the creation of a new home stadium for the 'Dawg Pound':

"One is to construct a $200+ million land bridge over the lakefront railroad tracks owned by Norfolk Southern Corp. and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA). (The) other infrastructure piece is to convert the Shoreway (Ohio Route 2) into a boulevard east of West 6th Street to near its interchange with Interstate 90’s at Dead Man’s Curve. That includes removing the flyover bridge that currently runs alongside FirstEnergy Stadium and redirecting the traffic flow to what would become a revamped Shoreway Boulevard."

Until that happens, the cash-strapped Browns will be competing in a poorly-aging stadium potentially without their historic up-front investment in Deshaun Waston this offseason.

