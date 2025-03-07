NFL Rumors: Buccaneers "do not want to lose" Chris Godwin despite WR's injury concerns

Chris Godwin would be one of the hottest free-agent wide receivers on the market if he makes it there. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making it clear: they do not want to lose him.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Tampa Bay is working hard to keep the star wideout despite his recent injury history. Godwin was on pace for a career year before suffering a season-ending ankle dislocation in a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Even with that setback, teams know what he brings to the table – elite route-running, reliable hands, and playoff experience.

Russini discussed the matter on the Scoop City podcast on Friday [10:37]:

“Chris Godwin. Okay, that is the most sought-after free agent that I'm hearing about right now. Juicy. Let's go. And I know he's coming off the injury, but everything else about Chris Godwin is incredible. And teams know this. The Bucs know this, which is why the Bucs are trying to sign him up. They do not want to lose him.”

Tampa Bay also have a history of keeping their premier receivers. Mike Evans was set to test free agency before inking an extension at the last minute and now, the same could happen with Godwin. The lack of state income tax combined with warm weather and a stable organization all play a role in making Tampa a desirable home:

“And you know, I'm curious—I don't know if this is going to be the case, if this is going to be like a Mike Evans situation," Russini continued. "Remember, Mike Evans was like, ‘I'm going to go to free agency.’ And then, the night before free agency, he signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

"Apparently, when you go to Tampa, you don't want to leave. People love it there, and I get it—income tax. Yeah—no state income tax. It's warm. Tampa's a cool city.”

With Tee Higgins locked in with the franchise tag, Chris Godwin is now the best available WR (ranked No. 1 among receivers and No. 3 overall in The Athletic’s free-agent rankings). That said, we can expect a free-agency frenzy if he hits the market.

Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen of "The Athletic Football Show" have already begun discussing potential landing spots. But the Buccaneers aren’t going down without a fight.

So, what’s next? Chris Godwin has spent eight seasons in Tampa. If he stays, he remains a centerpiece for the Bucs' offense. If he leaves, he’ll be one of the most sought-after free agents.

But if history tells us anything, Tampa doesn’t let its stars walk easily.

Patriots eye Chris Godwin as top WR target despite hefty price tag

The Patriots are in the market for a WR1, and Chris Godwin is firmly on their radar. New England’s receiving corps struggled in 2024, despite flashes of promise from rookie QB Drake Maye.

The 29-year-old wideout posted 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games last season before a dislocated ankle ended his year. If he hits free agency, he’s expected to be one of the most sought-after names on the market.

According to NFL Network’s Sara Walsh, there’s a “very realistic” chance he stays in Tampa. But Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi says the Patriots are "expected to be the driver" in the race for Chris Godwin.

The cost? Upwards of $25 million per year. A hefty price, but Mike Vrabel knows the Patriots may have to overpay to land top talent.

