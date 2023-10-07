NFL Rumors: Cardinals could part ways with Kyler Murray after 2023-2024 season amid links with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye

Is the Kyler Murray era coming to an end in Arizona?

The first overall pick of 2019 was initially touted as the savior of the Arizona Cardinals, guiding them to their first playoff appearance in 2021 since the days of Larry Fitzgerald. But since then, his tenure has been marred by problem after problem.

First, his relationship with then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly deteriorated throughout 2022. Then he tore his ACL. Now he has been declared inactive for the first few games of 2023, even though he, theoretically, can be eligible to at least practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But now, there is an even bigger development potentially in play, and it involves the end of Murray's time in Glendale.

On Friday, ESPN's Dan Graziano penned an article claiming that the Cardinals could move on from their young quarterback. Murray's five-year, $230.5-million contract extension begins in 2024, and Cardinals could instead reportedly go for highly touted college prospects Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (UNC). He wrote:

"If (a draft pick)'s high enough to get USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye, that could factor significantly into their decision about Murray.

"Remember, a big reason teams don't like to move on from quarterbacks is fear of not being able to get someone better. Having the first or second overall pick in next year's draft is likely going to be enough to convince teams that they can.

"The outside speculation -- the word I get when talking to agents and executives from other teams -- is that the Cardinals likely will move on after this season."

Could the Cardinals really ditch Kyler Murray for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye?

There are two ways for the Arizona Cardinals to achieve such a goal.

Kyler Murray can be released, but that would mean massive amounts of money wasted for nothing. Or they can trade him, which will still mean money lost, but at least they will get some assets in return (be it players or picks) that could help facilitate their rebuild - especially if said picks would enable them to draft either Williams, Maye, or someone else.

But should it happen? Even with two Pro Bowl appearances under his belt, Murray is still young and promising, but as Graziano noted to begin his piece, the first-year tandem of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have neither experience with nor loyalty to him, and may want a blank slate from which to begin said rebuild.