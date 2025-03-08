NFL Rumors: Chris Godwin could get over $25,000,000 in 2025 free agency 

The NFL's free agency is set to commence on Monday, and a slew of the league's top stars are expected to find new homes and return to their teams on a massive deal within the first few hours. Among the players expected to land a huge contract is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin.

The wide receiver missed 10 games last season after dislocating his ankle in his team's Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the injury, the veteran is expected to receive contract offers exceeding $25 million a year, and according to league insider Mike Giardi, the New England Patriots are shaping up to be the favorites to land the Buccaneers star.

"Per league sources, Chris Godwin will be incredibly sought after, assuming he gets to free agency. Patriots expected to be the driver there. It's gonna cost more money than you would have thought (think in excess of $25 million per) despite the season-ending injury," Mike Giardi said in a post on X/Twitter.

Patriots prioritizing O-line upgrade over Chris Godwin

The Patriots have over $125 million in cap space and can easily outbid any team to land Chris Godwin. However, they are reportedly focused on improving the offensive line before turning their attention to the receiving unit. According to team insider Karen Guregian, New England is keen on adding free-agent left tackle Ronnie Staley to the roster as soon as free agency commences.

"Plan A is landing Ronnie Stanley, the best available free agent left tackle on the market. At age 30 – he turns 31 on March 18th – he’s getting on in years, but is still considered among the NFL’s better tackles. Plugging in Stanley, and having him nullify pass rushers on the left side would certainly help the mission of protecting Drake Maye," Mass Live's Karen Guregian wrote.

The veteran is the best offensive lineman available in free agency, and the Patriots are planning on making him an offer he cannot refuse. The team's offensive line was arguably its biggest weakness in 2024. The unit ranked a dismal 28th in Pro Football Focus' final o-line rankings, outlining the need for an upgrade.

New England could make a statement by signing both Staley and Godwin and still have enough cap space left to add a few more pieces. However, their priority is to build a strong offensive line that can protect quarterback Drake Maye before adding weapons that he can pass the ball to.

