NFL Rumors: Chris Godwin refused “blank checks” from a team in free agency to stay with the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht admitted that wide receiver Chris Godwin took a less lucrative financial package to stay with the team during free agency. Licht even went one step further, claiming that there was one team offering Godwin ‘a blank cheque’.

During an appearance on "WDAE" radio on Friday, Licht said:

“There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks."

A blank cheque means the payee, in this case, Chris Godwin, could have asked for what he wanted and would have gotten it.

Licht did not name the team, but it was believed that the team most aggressively pursuing Chris Godwin was the New England Patriots. Ultimately, the wide receiver chose to stay with the only professional football franchise he has ever known, signing a three-year, $66 million contract with the Buccaneers on Mar. 10.

Licht admitted they made the best offer they could under their current financial circumstances. New England had the most cap space of any team entering the offseason, while Tampa Bay was 23rd, so the Patriots could theoretically outbid the Buccaneers if it came down strictly to financial considerations.

“We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it.”

The long-time Buccaneers general manager also praised Godwin’s character.

“A man of character. We’re so fortunate to have him.”

This is the third contract that Godwin has signed with the team and is similar to the three-year, $60 million contract he previously signed in 2022.

Chris Godwin returns to Tampa Bay for his 9th season

Godwin will return to the team for his ninth NFL season. He was drafted by Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2017 draft. He has quietly produced, surpassing 1,000 yards in four of his eight seasons. Godwin has also formed a long-lasting partnership with wide receiver Mike Evans. They were only the third tandem in history to average more than 89 yards each per game for the season, and are the top two receiving leaders in Tampa Bay history.

Godwin was instrumental in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning run in 2020. He missed ten games last season after an ankle dislocation in week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Godwin is the current record holder for most receptions (15) in a single game in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

