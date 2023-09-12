NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Jets in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

Last night during the New York Jets' season opener vs. the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending achillies tear after playing four snaps.

Rodgers got his foot caught on the turn and as he was getting taken down to the ground, he planted his foot wrong and couldn't move on it. He was sent to he locker room and was later seen standing on the sidelines with a boot on his foot.

In wake of the Jets needing a new quarterback in their roster, free-agent Colin Kaepernick and his agent have reportedly reached out to the Jets about his desire to return to the NFL.

As per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Kaepernick has remained working out in hopes of an NFL return.

"I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return. Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out."

With Rodgers done for the year, backup quarterback Zach Wilson is once again the team's starting quarterback. They don't have a current backup on their roster right no but Tim Boyle is currently on their practice squad.

The Jets have started to contact some veterans to join the team as a result of Rodgers' injury.

Who are some other options the New York Jets can replace Aaron Rodgers with?

Matt Ryan during Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

While Zach Wilson is exepcted to lead the New York Jets the rest of this season as quarterback after Rodgers' injury, the franchise has also started the process of reaching out to veteran quarterbacks for alternative solutions.

Some notable veterans that they could be targeting are Carson Wentz, Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Nick Foles, Chase Daniel, and may others.

The Jets could also be looking to trade for a veteran quarterback. Some names to keep an eye out for are Case Keenum, Sam Darnold, Gardner Minshew, and Mitch Trubisky.

Wilson finished last night's game completing 14 out of 21 passes for a touchdown and an interception. For now, the quarterback job is his to lose, unless the Jets make a big splash signing or trade.

The Jets will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on the road and will have a tough matchup without Aaron Rodgers.

