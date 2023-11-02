NFL Rumors: Commanders' Josh Harris could make a call for Bill Belichick after 2023 season, claims Mike Florio

Could the Washington Commanders be plotting 2024's biggest coaching change?

The team has been helmed since 2020 by Ron Rivera, who arrived amidst a massive rebrand that saw the retirement of the 'Redskins' moniker. Initially, he seemed to show promise, winning the NFC East and reaching the playoffs.

But since the 17-game expansion, he has mostly faltered, including in 2022, when the now-Commanders were eliminated from postseason contention in their penultimate game and he did not know about such a scenario. In 2023, they are sitting at a mediocre 3-5 and coming off trading away defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

This could signal the end for Rivera, and in potentially grand fashion.

Mike Florio claims Commanders are eyeing Patriots legend Bill Belichick

Speaking to CBS Sports' Zach Gelb on Wednesday, NBC Sports' Mike Florio claimed that Commanders owner Josh Harris was looking to hire the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick. He said:

"There's a theory out there that when the season ends, Josh Harris is going to call the Patriots and inquire about what it would take to get Bill Belichick. So the Patriots wouldn't fire him. [They] would essentially trade him to Washington and avoid any further financial obligation, get something back.

"...Everyone goes in Washington. Josh Harris makes a play for Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft; [Kraft] does not say no to it, because he in theory wants to move on as well."

The Patriots are currently mired in a 2-6 start, their worst since Tom Brady entered the league.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera explains trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young

Speaking of Rivera, he immediately faced questions about trading away two of his potential defensive cornerstones during his post-practice presser on Wednesday. He said:

"It's an opportunity to see what else we have. It's an opportunity to go out and win football games with different guys, and we feel we have an opportunity to go out and play and play well."

The decision to move on from Young and Sweat actually germinated 10 days before the deadline, according to Rivera. And he cited external factors:

"It's always difficult to say goodbye to guys that help you...but it's also part of the business side of it. And that's never easy. For us, more than anything else, this is creating some opportunities for some other guys. It's creating a different opportunity for us as a football team, and we've got to make the best of it."

Coincidentally, the Commanders and Patriots will square off on Nov. 5.