NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson recruiting Tee Higgins to Browns with Aaron Rodgers' Jets also eyeing Bengals WR

The 2023 NFL season has three games left, but Deshaun Watson is already preparing for the 2024 campaign. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had his season cut short by a shoulder injury and had to sit on the sidelines and watch Joe Flacco try and lead the franchise to a Super Bowl. They fell short and lost in the Super Wildcard Weekend against the Houston Texans.

Watson has already put the 2023 season in the rear-view window and is on a mission to recruit players for the Browns. He sent a public message to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, asking him to join his team's local and division rivals.

On the Quarterback Q&A Podcast, Watson gave his recruitment pitch to Higgins, saying:

“We wanna pass the ball. That’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna pass the ball a lot. We’re gonna take good care of you. The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death. We got the Clemson ties. We ain’t get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity.”

Watson and Higgins played for the Clemson Tigers but missed each other by a year. The quarterback declared for the 2017 NFL draft after leading his alma mater to a National Championship in his junior year. Higgins was a freshman in the 2017 college football campaign and was part of the Tigers' 2018 National Championship-winning campaign.

Watson and Higgins have had a similar path since leaving high school. They joined the Clemson Tigers, won the National Championship, left after three years, and were one of the top picks in their position in their respective drafts. It remains to be seen whether they now team up.

Tee Higgins to Jets: Superstar CB wants WR to team up with Aaron Rodgers

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Deshaun Watson isn't the only one hoping his team lands Tee Higgins. New York Jets cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner hinted that he wanted his team to pursue the Bengals wide receiver and Jacksonville Jaguars star Calvin Ridley.

With Aaron Rodgers returning in 2024, the Jets will look to load up the offense in their quest for a Super Bowl title. Tee Higgins would be a terrific addition to a wide receivers unit that boasts Garrett Wilson.

Higgins' rookie deal expired at the end of the 2023 season. The Bengals will likely place the franchise tag on the wide receiver if the two sides cannot agree to a new deal. In that case, the Browns or Jets will have to trade for the wide receiver and then offer him a new contract. It's unclear whether either team would be willing to part ways with assets to land the wide receiver.