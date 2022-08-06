NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson tipped to make Browns debut in Week 1 vs Panthers despite suspension saga

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games after former Judge Sue L. Robinson announced her decision. He could, however, have an outside chance of starting for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. This is thanks to an appeal by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL in an effort to extend the quarterback’s suspension and make it indefinite, which would include, at least, one full season to start.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk I still see people claiming that Deshaun Watson could end up playing Week One if the NFL imposes a longer suspension and the NFLPA sues. The fact that the NFLPA didn't appeal the six-game suspension wipes out that possibility. It's all about Week Seven and beyond at this point. I still see people claiming that Deshaun Watson could end up playing Week One if the NFL imposes a longer suspension and the NFLPA sues. The fact that the NFLPA didn't appeal the six-game suspension wipes out that possibility. It's all about Week Seven and beyond at this point.

With the appeal being handled by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, another lengthy investigation could spill into the regular season, giving Deshuan Watson the opportunity to start in the Browns' season opener. The good people over at Pro Football Talk, according to a recent tweet, believe the likelihood of this happening is slim to none.

"I still see people claiming that Deshaun Watson could end up playing Week One if the NFL imposes a longer suspension and the NFLPA sues. The fact that the NFLPA didn't appeal the six-game suspension wipes out that possibility. It's all about Week Seven and beyond at this point."

Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension based, in large part, on the NFL's punishments in prior cases of sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

This is a valid point. Should the NFL’s appeal succeed, and Deshaun Watson receive a longer suspension, the NFLPA have already missed their chance at an appeal to shorten the suspension. Plus, the appeals policy in the NFL requires an expedited decision, so it’s likely Harvey will announce his findings by the time the regular season starts, which as of this writing, is five weeks away.

Of course, Sue L. Robinson’s six-game decision was based on precedents set by the NFL itself. More specifically, two accusations of sexual assault were brought against former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Cases that the NFL mishandled from the start.

Cleveland Browns @Browns defense closed out the day with a takeaway! defense closed out the day with a takeaway! 🚫 https://t.co/7UznSbYrqP

The first was a civil case that was settled out of court, and the NFL took no action at all. In the second case, all charges were dropped against Roethlisberger, yet the NFL handed him a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

While Deshaun Watson's had far more cases against him, Robinson considered his actions as "non-violent sexual assault" and set the suspension based on prior cases.

Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, expect to see backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett start in place of Deshaun Watson in Weeks 1 through 6.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far