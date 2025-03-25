NFL Rumors: Ex-Dolphins HC ruined Miami’s plans of drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018

Things could have turned out differently for Lamar Jackson and the Miami Dolphins had it not been for Adam Gase. According to a report from insider Omar Kelly, in 2018, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier both liked Jackson heading into the draft.

The one holdout was then-head coach Gase, who reportedly did not want to coach Jackson. This was ultimately why the Dolphins passed on the quarterback, instead drafting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with their 11th overall selection.

The Baltimore Ravens ultimately drafted Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Gase didn't last long with the Dolphins after that, as he was fired after the conclusion of the 2018 season. Jackson, on the other hand, has gone on to have a flourishing career with the Ravens.

He is a two-time NFL MVP winner, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and a four-time Pro Bowl selection. In six of the seven seasons that Jackson has been a starter for Baltimore, he has managed to help the team make it into the playoffs. Of course, the biggest knock on Jackson has been his inability to get the Ravens to a Super Bowl appearance.

How has passing on Lamar Jackson affected the Miami Dolphins today?

On paper, the decision by the Dolphins to pass on Lamar Jackson and instead go with Minkah Fitzpatrick has proven to be a miss. Jackson is one of the most highly decorated quarterbacks in the league today, while Fitzpatrick isn't even with the team anymore, as Miami traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

The Dolphins have since drafted Tua Tagovailoa to serve as their franchise quarterback. However, Tagovailoa has been plagued with concussions throughout the course of his career, forcing him to miss several games each season. For now, the Dolphins seem firmly behind Tagovailoa as they head into the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, Jackson and the Ravens continue preparing for next season, in hopes of adding whatever missing pieces the organization needs to finally reach their first Super Bowl since 2013, where the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

