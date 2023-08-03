NFL Rumors: Ex-NFL GM blames Jonathan Taylor’s agent for contract debacle in Indianapolis

Jonathan Taylor and the situation between him and the Indianapolis Colts are getting worse by the day. With reports of fallout over a contract dispute, Taylor has requested a trade.

Now, we know that Colts owner Jim Irsay won't part ways with his most prized asset, but things are not good with Taylor and the Colts. What is worth noting is that Taylor has switched agents recently, according to reports, and some think that is the reason for the dispute.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and gave his thoughts on the situation in Indianapolis.

Lombardi said:

“First of all, April 19th, he issued a statement saying he put a pen to paper. He's all in. He's a Colt. He understood what he did when he signed that contract. And then he changed agents. And now this agent has convinced him that this scorched earth mentality, he's putting a kind of a face that looks like he's so unhappy that he's been treated so poorly that it's going to get him somewhere.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



This tactic he's using right now isn't smart and Jim Irsay isn't gonna budge"



"Jonathan Taylor issued a statement on April 19th saying he was all in before he switched agents..This tactic he's using right now isn't smart and Jim Irsay isn't gonna budge"
@mlombardiNFL

"He's got his career, he's listening to an idiot. He's listening to his agent. Right. And that's not a smart thing to do. There are smart agents and there's dumb agents. Just like any profession, this tactic isn't smart, because you're dealing with Uncle Jim who doesn't budge.”

Will there be a resolution between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts?

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

The chances of this getting resolved look to be near zero. Of course, never say never in the NFL, but Irsay has been adamant that he will not be trading Jonathan Taylor away in any circumstances.

Exactly where this leaves Taylor for this season is unknown, and there have been whispers that the Colts could place Taylor on the non-football-related injury list. By doing that, they could reportedly not pay Taylor any money for this upcoming season, per Ari Meirov.

There appears to be no end in sight for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts, but the closer Week 1 comes, maybe one side will budge before the other, but right now, that doesn't feel like it's going to happen.