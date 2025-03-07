NFL Rumors: Ex-QB fuels speculation on Geno Smith’s long-term future in Seattle

What’s the deal with Geno Smith? Chase Daniel wants to know, and so does the rest of Seattle.

Ad

On the “Scoop City” podcast, Daniel, a former NFL QB turned analyst, sparked new speculation about Smith’s future with one simple question:

"What are they doing with the quarterback?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He didn’t stop there. The 38-year-old mentioned hearing rumors about Smith’s future, questioning whether he’d return and if the team still trusts him.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That uncertainty captures the divided emotions surrounding Smith. On one hand, he’s been solid, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 and leading Seattle to back-to-back winning seasons. But on the other, there are turnovers, inconsistency and age (34 years old), which makes some fans and analysts wonder if the Seahawks should move on.

Ad

Trending

“I've heard some swirling rumors of Geno. Is Geno going to be back? Do they still trust in Geno? He's played well, you know, this year and 10 years there. But what's the deal with that?” Daniel said on the podcast (8:38).

Smith’s numbers tell the story. In 2024, he threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. That’s respectable, but it’s the red zone mistakes and late-game struggles that fuel skepticism. Seattle’s offense often stalled when it mattered most, and in a division with the 49ers and Rams, that’s a problem.

Ad

But is this all on Geno Smith? Seattle’s roster hasn’t exactly helped him.

Run game: Weak the last two years.

Offensive line: A revolving door of inconsistency.

Defense: So bad it cost Pete Carroll his job.

And then there’s the Russell Wilson effect.

Smith didn’t just replace a QB; he replaced the greatest Seahawks quarterback ever. For fans who spent a decade watching Wilson’s clutch plays, anything less feels like a letdown.

Ad

With new coach Mike Macdonald in charge, Seattle must decide: Ride with Geno or draft a replacement? Geno Smith’s contract isn’t easy to move, but if the right QB is available in the draft, the Seahawks might make a move.

Raiders pivot to Geno Smith after missing on Matthew Stafford

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t sit back and wait for free agency to solve their QB dilemma. They aggressively pursued Matthew Stafford before the Rams locked him in for 2025 with a reworked deal.

Ad

Now, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Raiders are “exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade market,” including a potential deal for a current starter.

One name gaining traction is Geno Smith. The Seahawks QB is entering the final year of his three-year deal, and with no extension talks on the horizon, his future remains uncertain. Smith already has ties to the new Raiders coach Pete Carroll, having played under him from 2019-2023.

Ad

Vegas’ search for a QB1 also suggests they may not be willing to enter a bidding war for Sam Darnold, who could land a three-year, $115M-$125M deal in free agency. Geno Smith, at 34, likely won’t command that level of guaranteed cash.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson remains an afterthought. The Steelers seem poised to release him, but despite past ties to Carroll, he’s not Plan A for Vegas.

The Raiders could also target Shedeur Sanders in the draft, possibly trading down from No. 6 to No. 13 to land him. If they acquire Geno Smith, the question remains: Would he be open to mentoring Sanders?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.