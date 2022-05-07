NFL Rumors: Former Browns wideout Jarvis Landry generating interest from Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been the thinnest at the receiver position over the last few years since Lamar Jackson entered the league. While some expected them to draft a wide receiver early on in the 2022 NFL Draft, they didn't draft one at all, leading many to scratch their heads.

Consequently, the Ravens are expected to add a receiver or two via free agency. One free agent that they are interested in signing is former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to Brad Stainbrook.

Landry has played for the Ravens' AFC-North rival, the Browns, for the last four seasons. He began his career in Miami with the Dolphins before being traded to Cleveland.

It was on March 9, 2018, that the Dolphins agreed to trade Landry to the Browns for Cleveland's 2018 fourth-round draft pick. This pick was used to select Durham Smythe, who was previously acquired from the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins also gained the 2019 seventh-round draft pick that was originally acquired from the Steelers in the Sammie Coates trade.

In his eight-year career, Jarvis Landry has had three 1,000 yard seasons. Two of those came early on with the Dolphins and one later with the Browns in 2019.

A potential return to Cleveland for Landry briefly found its way into the news. It is worth noting, however, that while the Baltimore Ravens desperately need help at the receiver position, the Browns don't have the same need.

Cleveland drafted two wide receivers this past weekend and traded for Amari Cooper earlier in the offseason. As a result, all indications of a reunion with Landry seem unlikely.

In Cleveland, Landry has started all but three of his 59 games played and totaled 288 receptions, over 3,500 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens need help at wide receiver espesially after trading away Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore needs to add a receiver or two after the draft. Heading into the draft last week, they already had one of the weakest receiver corps in the league.

Their group got much weaker when they traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night. In return, the Ravens got the Cardinals' first-round pick while also giving up their third-round pick.

Last season, Brown had his best season in the NFL. He tallied career-highs in receiving yars with 1,008 and in receptions with 91, while scoring six touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews is the only other Raven to go for over 1,000 receiving yards in the last four seasons.

NFL @NFL TRADE



The TRADEThe @AZCardinals acquire Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick from the @Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. (by @pizzahut 🚨 TRADE 🚨The @AZCardinals acquire Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick from the @Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. (by @pizzahut) https://t.co/PEDFQQIKXh

Edited by Anantaajith Ra