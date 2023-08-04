Frustrated Lamar Jackson ‘threw off his helmet to the ground’ after poor day in Ravens training camp: Report

Lamar Jackson signed a five-year $260 million extension during the offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens have strengthened their roster to help the quarterback.

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal and also drafted Zay Flowers to elevate their offense. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the franchise is expected to shift from the run-heavy offense.

So far the training camp has gone well for Jackson and the Ravens, but as per the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the quarterback was left frustrated with how things went today. Here's what he said:

"Ravens practice just ended. There was some frustration among offensive players. Frustrated by another play being halted by a free blitzer, Lamar Jackson punted ball downfield and threw off his helmet to ground."

Throwing the helmet to the ground displayed that Lamar Jackson was extremely upset with how things were going on, but hopefully, this should stay as a one-day thing.

Under a new OC and new players, the offense will take time to click, as a result, Jackson needs to stay patient. The Baltimore Ravens are seen as a Super Bowl contender for the upcoming season, and it will be interesting to see how their offense looks in Week 1.

Lamar Jackson has to deliver for the Ravens in 2023

After finally signing his much-awaited contract extension, it's now the time for Jackson to step up and prove his worth. Over the past few seasons, he has been injured and hasn't been present to help his team.

Jackson's new contract adds another layer of responsibility, and the team will be hoping that he stays healthy. The Ravens quarterback may have a spectacular season with the help of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews, but it all hinges on his health.

In 12 games last season, he had a passer rating of 91.1, while throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Ravens have looked like one of the top teams in football whenever Jackson has played, and it will be interesting to watch how things and luck play out for them this upcoming season.