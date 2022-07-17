NFL Rumors: Insider believes Cleveland Browns could still be in the market for a quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking to sign a backup quarterback with the expectation that Jacoby Brissett will be the emergency starter. This will be due to a likely imminent suspension for Deshaun Watson.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, if that suspension comes down on Watson, the Browns will be keen to add another option in the QB room, alongside Joshua Dobbs behind Brissett.

"With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision sooner than later so they can plan accordingly. If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett."

Deshaun Watson when his suspension is the same number of games Tom Brady got for allegedly deflating footballs:

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin openly questioned whether or not Brissett is up for the starting job. He stated that he doesn't know if he has the 'it' factor to lead Cleveland to anything more than a wild card bid.

"Brissett has bounced around some unideal situations, offering serviceable production on short notice, but for a conservative passer, he's never been especially accurate, making him best suited for short-term work off the bench."

"The best thing he has going for him in 2022 is the Browns' supporting cast, which has star power at running back (Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt), wide receiver (Amari Cooper) and up front, where two starters were Pro Bowlers in 2021. Even with that help, it remains to be seen if Brissett has the 'it' factor to lead more than a wild-card bid."

Who is available to the Cleveland Browns on the free agent market?

At this point in the NFL's offseason, the pickings are slim on the free agent market at quarterback. Cleveland will probably have to wait until the end of the preseason to nab anybody that is ready to start Week 1 against their recently-traded QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Crazy realization:



In 2018, Carolina gave the Browns a 4th round pick for punter Andy Lee.



Crazy realization: In 2018, Carolina gave the Browns a 4th round pick for punter Andy Lee.In 2022, Carolina gave the Browns a 5th round pick for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Right now, the two most headline-worthy names the team can pursue are Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick. Newton showed in spurts last year that he could still lead an offense, but his numbers sputtered off and he lost the starting Panthers job to PJ Walker.

Kaepernick would be a serious gamble after proving unworthy of a free agent offer from the Raiders after his workout with Las Vegas. It would at least provide positive press after the Deshaun Watson debacle.

More realistic options on the free agent market include Garrett Gilbert and Mike Glennon. Cleveland can't be choosers after being put in the position of beggars by Watson.

