NFL Rumors: Insider predicts Josh Jacobs to play for Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Jacobs were both stats leaders in 2022. The quarterback threw for 5,250 passing yards, whereas Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards on the ground. They were the only ones with yardage more than 5,000 and 1,600 yards, respectively, in their categories.

Yet, while Patrick Mahomes is the face of the Kansas City Chiefs and is expected to remain with them for a long time to come, things are rather more dicey with Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Welcome to the reality that is the running back market in the NFL!

The Raiders have franchise tagged their player but the running back has not signed it. Much of the drama has been the lack of any offer, reportedly, coming from the franchise's side. Jacobs is thought to be incredibly frustrated that he has not even got an incentive structure beyond the franchise tag value of $10.1 million as Saquon Barkley got with the New York Giants.

That opens up the possibility that he could sign the franchise tag just before the season and go through the motions. That would not be ideal for the on-field performance that the Las Vegas Raiders are seeking this season. Hence, they might choose to rescind the tag and allow Jacobs to explore potential options.

If that happens, Mike Florio believes the Kansas City Chiefs will be in the driving seat. Getting a franchise running back to complement Patrick Mahomes will be a scary prospect and especially so for the Raiders, who play the Chiefs in the same division. The NFL insider said,

"I think if they remove it, he goes straight to Kansas City. And wouldn't that be something? Yeah. Another Marcus Allen, right? Your running back falls out of favor and you go straight to Kansas City. And Andy Reid is the coach who has rescinded the tag twice before. So Josh Jacobs, welcome to Kansas City. And he knows he won't get ten-one. But it is a matter of principle at this point. He's pissed off about how everything's gone."

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Jacobs together could light up the field

If Patrick Mahomes indeed gets Josh Jacobs on his side, it is tough to see who could stop them. Between them, they had nearly 7,000 yards of total play. Beyond rushing, the running back also had 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Patrick Mahomes does not need any help to win another Super Bowl. How he coped with Tyreek Hill's move to the Miami Dolphins last season is instructive. But getting a weapon like this would make the Chiefs nearly unstoppable.