NFL Rumors: Insider provides huge update on Chris Jones’ looming contract extension with Chiefs

Chris Jones has been one of the best defensive players for the Kansas City Chiefs during their recent NFL dominance. He's played a major role in helping them win two Super Bowl rings in the past four years. He's also one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire league.

While all of this is great for the Chiefs, the issue is that Jones doesn't believe he's being fairly compensated for his contributions. He recently decided to officially hold out for a better contract, opting not to show up for the start of training camp. It's unclear exactly how much of a raise he's looking for, but his availability for Week 1 currently appears to be in question.

NFL insider Dianna Russini recently gave an update on the situation on the Pat McAfee Show:

"Chris Jones wants a big number. But the Chiefs — every conversation I've had with them over the last few months has been nothing but... understanding his value, understanding his role in this team. 'We want to get this done. We feel good. We're gonna get this done. We're optimistic.'

"So that's one of those where I think it feels a little icky right now. But I think it's going to work out by the time we get to at least the third or fourth week of camp here."

Apparently, the Chiefs' front office is confident that they will come to an agreement with Jones before the start of the 2023-24 NFL season. He's been the anchor of their defense and likely the second-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL after Aaron Donald. Jones averages more than nine sacks per season during his career, including a massive 15.5 sacks last season.

Where does Chris Jones rank among the highest-paid DTs?

Chris Jones

Despite his enormous contributions to the Kansas City Chiefs' success, Chris Jones currently ranks as the eighth highest-paid defensive tackle by AAV. His $20 million in AAV is significantly less than Aaron Donald's league-leading $31.67 million, but he isn't so far behind the other six players in front of him.

Quinnen Williams currently ranks second on the list with $24 million in AAV. Jones has a legitimate case to be paid more annually than Williams, given his proven results. While it's unclear exactly how much money he's seeking, giving him a raise to $25 million in AAV could potentially be enough to get him to the Chiefs' training camp.