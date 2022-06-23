NFL Rumors: Insiders predict year-long suspenion for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson may be suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season. It would be his second straight full missed season if the league gets what it wants.

The disciplinary officer assigned to this case, Sue L. Robinson, is a former federal judge who is jointly compensated by the NFL and NFLPA. On the league's behalf, she will make a recommendation of what it deems an adequate punishment. The NFLPA will also make a suggestion of its own, which could include no missed games whatsoever.

As USA Today's Mike Jones relayed, the current goal of the NFL is to suspend Watson for an entire year:

"Three people with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that they expect the NFL will push for a one-year suspension. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the NFL."

Recent developments in the highly-publicized case have seen Watson reach confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women. These women accused him of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault, during massage therapy sessions dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He was never arrested or charged following two Texas grand juries declining to indict him after not finding enough evidence that a crime was committed.

Of course, after Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges, the Browns traded three future first-round picks to acquire the QB. The franchise subsequently signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

The Browns could be behind the 8-ball if Deshaun Watson is suspended for entire 2022 season

Without Deshaun Watson and his historic salary under center, the Browns are in a pickle that could compromise their entire upcoming campaign. Clearly, there is no momentum from a 2020 postseason appearance that is starting to look like a one-off for Cleveland.

Without the $230 million man, the Browns are going to have to rely on a combination of Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. Assuming they aren't able to flip Baker Mayfield into a starting-caliber signal-caller.

The disgruntled Mayfield openly denigrated the franchise that drafted him this offseason for not being upfront about what was going on behind the scenes.

Cleveland could be in trouble in the AFC North if Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett work out in Pittsburgh. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is back in his pre-2021 form, and the Bengals could overcome their offseason losses and maintain their AFC Championship level of play.

