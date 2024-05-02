NFL rumors: Jaguars decide Mac Jones’ future months after rescuing QB from failed Patriots stint

Mac Jones' time with the New England Patriots started well, as in his rookie season, he led the team to a 10-7 record, a playoff appearance and grabbed a Pro Bowl honor.

But it was downhill from there, and Jones posted a 2-9 record last season and only threw 10 touchdowns to 12 interceptions before he was traded.

Now, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the franchise has a decision to make. The Jaguars have decided not to pick up Jones' fifth-year option for 2025, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

With Trevor Lawrence having the same fifth-year option sum of $25 million, it doesn't make sense for the Jaguars, who will likely extend Lawrence in the near future, to have a $25 million backup quarterback on their roster.

After the 2024 season, Jones will likely hit the free agent market and look for a starting opportunity, and if that doesn't eventuate, then a backup will likely be what he gets.

But considering his fifth-year option value, it is hardly surprising that the Jaguars didn't pick it up.

What's next for Mac Jones after Jaguars decline fifth-year option?

Mac Jones' best bet is to play well when he gets to play; thus, he can improve his value. But Lawrence has missed just one game in his three years in the NFL.

So if that holds true for the 2024 season, Jones will hardly see the field as a Jaguar (aside from preseason games), and he will then hit the open market with the franchise's last thoughts of him being the 2-9 season with New England.

Jones wasn't in the best offensive situation with the Patriots, but now, with Doug Pederson in Jacksonville, perhaps the change was all Mac Jones needed.

While he isn't likely to get many starts, if a team suffers an injury to their quarterback, Jones could be seen as a short-term fix, and then he has a chance to impress other teams.

Until then, Jones will serve as Lawrence's backup, a position he will have in the league for the rest of his career.