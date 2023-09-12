NFL Rumors: Jets hit up Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl-winning ex-teammate to fill out QB depth 

The hunt is on for Aaron Rodgers' replacement after his season-ending Achilles tear, and the New York Jets' search has reportedly included a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes.

After Rodgers suffered the devastating injury just four snaps into his debut, it was Zach Wilson who had to come in and steady the ship. It wasn't pretty, but the Jets got the win.

Now, attention turns to who else the Jets could add to their quarterback room, and that search has led to a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes' teammate reportedly on Jets wishlist

With Rodgers now gone for the year, attention shifts to who could back up Wilson. At the time of writing, that's Tim Boyle.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that the Jets have inquired about the availability of former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne.

As Schultz states, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has a history with Henne from his time in Jacksonville. But it is unknown if Henne is willing to come out of retirement to serve as Wilson's backup for the 2023 season.

Other names being floated around include Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz.

Did Rodgers' injury make Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl quest easier?

As unfortunate as Rodgers' injury is, it means good things for other AFC teams; as for many, the Jets without Rodgers now aren't the Super Bowl threat many thought they would be.

While the Jets' defense is elite, we saw that last season, despite their best efforts, if the offense can't move the football, teams eventually score points on them.

While it might seem harsh to put a line through the Jets 2023 season, most have, and that means that one challenger to Mahomes' throne is now out of the race.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looked subpar in Week 1 (as did Patrick Mahomes), but it is only one game, and we have full confidence in all of them to steady the ship and get back to playing high-quality football.

But as far as the Jets are concerned, they can't believe their luck, as when things felt like they were finally starting to turn, the football gods intervened and all but wrecked their 2023 season in the most painful way possible.