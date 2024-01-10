NFL Rumors: Jets insider hints at Aaron Rodgers’ reuniting with another former Packer in New York

When Aaron Rodgers signed with the New York Jets after nearly two decades with the Green Bay Packers, he brought a couple of players with him - Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Nathaniel Hackett was also there as the offensive coordinator.

With Rodgers having great relationships with all three, there is a thought that he will try and add some more familiar people to his offense in New York.

But who? Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams was a name that had been mentioned. But with Vegas looking for a new head coach, the organization would hardly want to move on from the receiver and give the incoming head coach no star at the position. But what about a coach?

Jets insider hints at coaching reunion with Aaron Rodgers

Hackett is still the offensive coordinator due to his relationship with Rodgers. With Luke Getsy now being moved on from Chicago, could he make a move to New York?

Jets insider for The Athletic, Zack Rosenblatt floated the idea of Getsy, who was Rodgers' quarterback coach from 2019-21, possibly linking up with the four-time MVP.

It certainly is an interesting situation as Aaron Rodgers might want as many people that he trusts around him as he looks to embark on his second year in New York.

Aaron Rodgers ready to roll in 2024?

Aaron Rodgers should be good to go for the regular season barring any setbacks. In fact, there was a chance that he could have even returned this season if the Jets were in a position to make the playoffs.

With his first stint as a starter lasting just four snaps before his Achilles injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers will no doubt want to put his best foot forward next season.

To do that, he needs weapons and people he can trust. Whether Cobb comes back is unknown as he didn't offer much offensively. As for Allen Lazard, he signed a three-year deal so he isn't going anywhere.

With the Jets holding the No. 10 pick, they could get another weapon for Rodgers to utilize on offense, but who that could be is up in the air.

For now, Rodgers continues his rehab and the rumors are swirling as to just who from his Packers days could link up with him in New York.