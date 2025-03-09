NFL Rumors: Jets “lurking” on Justin Fields as Steelers continue to make push for QB’s return

Justin Fields is one of the most interesting quarterbacks currently available during the 2025 NFL free agency period. He flashed his upside during his career with the Chicago Bears before also having a solid year with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Accroding to Albert Breer in a recent article with Sports Illustrated, the Steelers have been negotiating a potantial new contract with Fields to bring him back for next season. He explained that it will likely come down to his financial demands and the franchise's overall plan for addressing the position during the offseason.

Russell Wilson is also currently a free agent after finishing last season as their starter, so they obviously have some crucial decisions to make on their quarterback position. If they are unable to agree with Justin Fields on a new deal, Breer also reported that the New York Jets are "lurking" as another potential landing spot.

The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers during the 2025 NFL offseason, so they are also in a transitional phase for the most important position in football. Bringing in Fields could solve their current problem, though they have several potential options after bringing in new leadership this year.

What Justin Fields signing could mean for Jets in 2025

The New York Jets hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey during the 2025 NFL offseason. Their new leadership will have several issues to address before the new season kicks off, but none are more important than deciding who their quarterback will be.

They currently own the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they may choose to target one of the top prospects, such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Justin Fields is reportedly a potential target for them, according to SI's Albert Breer, as he is one of the best available free agents, along with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson, among others.

The Jets are in an interesting spot because they have had an extremely talented roster for several years, but have been unable to find a quarterback to elevate them to becoming contenders.

Fields is still just 26 years old and already has proven production in the NFL, so he offers a unique combination of short-term stability and long-term upside. He turned in a 4-2 record with 10 total touchdowns last year with the Steelers, so he makes for an intriguing option.

