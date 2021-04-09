JuJu Smith-Schuster stayed with the Steelers after great offers from Ravens and Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down great offers from the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers this NFL offseason. JuJu was probably one of the NFL wide receivers that got lost in all the talk about Golladay and Robinson. With the majority of the news swarming around the Allen Robinson franchise tag and where Kenny Golladay will land, JuJu Smith-Schuster stayed below the radar.

It still makes everyone wonder why JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down better offers to stay in Pittsburgh. During an interview with Michael Irvin, JuJu explained why he decided to return to the Steelers.

"Being somewhere in an atmosphere and environment, knowing where the team knows you, they know your history, they know how you are, how to use you and stuff like that," said JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster went on to say this about Ben Roethlisberger:

"Yo, I'm gonna take my chance, I'm gonna play with Ben."

It looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster stuck with the safe decision when he decided to return to the Steelers. He chose the option to stay with the team that drafted him and there's nothing wrong with that. JuJu Smith-Schuster went with comfort over having the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

The big question is, why didn't JuJu Smith-Schuster sign with the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs this off-season?

Why didn't JuJu Smith-Schuster sign with the Baltimore Ravens?

It's an interesting topic because JuJu Smith-Schuster could've been the featured wide receiver in the Ravens offense in 2021. While on the Michael Irvin podcast, JuJu was asked why he turned down the chance to join the Baltimore Ravens.

"Lamar's a really, a heavy run offense with the backs that he has. I just, just point being facts. His No. 1 target was Mark Andrews, who's a tight end," the Pittsburgh Steelers star revealed.

Ultimately it came down to JuJu Smith-Schuster feeling that the Ravens are a run-first team. He didn't feel that it was a good fit for his skill set as a wide receiver. This makes sense because JuJu could've been their top wide receiver, but with the offensive scheme that the Ravens run, it favors tight ends and running backs.

Why didn't JuJu Smith-Schuster sign with the Kansas City Chiefs?

The biggest mistake of JuJu's career could be his choice not to sign with the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent at the quarterback position and the Chiefs are a pass-heavy offense. Not to mention, the Kansas City Chiefs offered him a better deal than the Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a strong push to sign Smith-Schuster this offseason.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had this to say about the experience with the Chiefs:

"Andy Reid was just calling me, and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly. Like texted it to me while I was trying to make a decision, and I have so much respect for him and his team."

JuJu Smith-Schuster dropped a big statement while on the Michael Irvin podcast. He said this about his decision between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs:

"We had a good talk, so it would've been K.C. after the Steelers."

This may have been a missed opportunity for the former USC wide out, but that doesn't mean he won't be able to make the leap to Kansas City next off-season. With the bug in his ear already about Andy Reid wanting him, it could be an easy process next offseason if JuJu Smith-Schuster decides to leave Pittsburgh.