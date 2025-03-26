NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins to Browns is still in play

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins could be in play to be moved to an AFC North team, according to one insider. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday that the Cleveland Browns could show interest in trading for Cousins. However, Breer says a lot of that has to do with what Cleveland does at second overall.

If the Browns select Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, Breer believes that would lead to Cleveland exploring a trade for Cousins.

Breer believes Cousins will fit in well with Cleveland and Kevin Stefanski's system given that he used to coach Cousins in Minnesota.

"It would be, in my mind, a nice fit for everyone, and allow Cleveland more flexibility on taking a quarterback in the draft. Cousins is amenable to teams working out trade terms on a contingency ahead of the draft, so maybe that’s how this one plays out over the coming weeks," Breer wrote.

Cousins signed a four-year $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons but was benched by the end of the season.

Despite having three more years left on his deal, the Falcons brass have said they are fine having him as the backup quarterback. But Breer thinks Cleveland could pry Cousins away from the Falcons.

Cousins went 303-for-453 for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions before being benched.

Browns have a need at quarterback

Cleveland doesn't have a set starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.

Deshaun Watson is out with an injury and his future with the team is up in the air. After he suffered a setback with his injury, the Browns traded a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

If the Browns don't draft or trade for a quarterback, Pickett appears to have the upper hand to be Cleveland's starting quarterback.

Pickett won the Super Bowl with the Eagles as Jalen Hurts' backup. Before that, he was the Pittsburgh Steelers' starter, after being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and had mixed results.

With only Pickett and Watson on the roster, adding at least one more quarterback through the draft, trade or free agency is a must for Cleveland and Breer believes Cousins could be the option.

