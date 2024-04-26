NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins stunned by Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the world when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The franchise recently signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract which includes $100 million as guaranteed money, and as per reports, the veteran quarterback was 'stunned' by the franchise's decision.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Falcons informed Cousins about Penix just before the pick was announced. Similar to everyone, the 35-year-old veteran did not expect the franchise to draft a quarterback in the franchise. She wrote:

"The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know. From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned."

Although Kirk Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury, based on his contract Penix will be his backup for multiple years. The Washington product will be 24 years old by the time the season starts, and the Falcons selecting him ahead of J.J. McCarthy is certainly an interesting choice.

In total six quarterbacks were drafted within the first 12 picks this year, but none was more surprising than Penix getting drafted by the Falcons.

What does Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. mean to Kirk Cousins' future?

Kirk Cousins at MLS: FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC

When Kirk Cousins signed a blockbuster deal with the Falcons this offseason many expected him to be the franchise's quarterback until the end of his contract. However, with the team drafting Penix, it can be said that Cousins might not be the Falcons quarterback for the next four years.

It is a similar situation to what Aaron Rodgers experienced when Jordan Love was drafted, and similar to the Packers, the Falcons could keep Penix as a backup behind Cousins until he is ready to take over.

Penix's age is certainly a concern, but based on what he did at Washington, the quarterback will be ready whenever he is called upon. The Falcons have elite talent on the offensive side of the field, and it will help the young quarterback into becoming their potential starter down the road.

As for Cousins, he knows that he needs to play at an elite level regularly or else he could be benched by the franchise despite his big contract.