NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins will wait till 2025 NFL Draft to make his decision 

Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, but there's a chance he will wind up on a new team this offseason. With the NFL Draft a month away, Cousins will reportedly decide on whether or not he will waive his no-trade clause on his current contract with the Falcons.

With the quarterback dominos almost complete, there are a few left (Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson) to fall, including himself, now that he is the Falcons' backup quarterback.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta last offseason and still wants to start in the NFL. He knows there's a realistic chance that he could be traded this offseason and wants to make sure he goes to the right fit.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com:

"Cousins hopes 'to avoid the situation he found himself in last April when he was blindsided by Atlanta’s decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick.' As a result, Cousins isn’t willing to take any team at their word.

"Instead, he wants to see what happens during the draft before deciding whether to waive the clause that prevents the Falcons from trading him without his permission."

It was somewhat of a big surprise when the Falcons drafted Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick last year since they had just signed Cousins to a deal that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins was coming off a torn Achilles injury from the season prior, and with him being 35 when they acquired him, they figured they'd be better off with some backup insurance.

Teams that could be interested in Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins during Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Kirk Cousins is no longer the starting quarterback in Atlanta, as Michael Penix Jr. is now the team's starter.

There have been rumors of quarterback-needy teams acquiring Cousins this offseason, but that won't pick up steam until Cousins signs off on his no-trade clause. If/when Cousins does sign off a no-trade clause (which is expected to happen after the NFL Draft), there should be a few teams interested.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants have had open interest in adding Aaron Rodgers to their team. Perhaps Cousins could be on either or both of the team's radars if they don't acquire Rodgers.

The Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans also don't have solidified franchise quarterbacks. Those could be two options for the veteran.

Do you think the Falcons will trade Kirk Cousins or do you think he will remain a Falcon this season?

