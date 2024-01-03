NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens keeping tabs on Dalvin Cook after RB’s departure from Jets

When the New York Jets and Dalvin Cook mutually parted ways Tuesday, the race for his signature earnestly began. With Cook being a non-factor in New York as the Jets' season went down the drain when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, the time has come for Cook to move on.

Wanting to play for a team with championship aspirations, the one franchise that has popped up of late has been Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC doesn't need running back help as the Ravens are the No. 1 team for rushing yards per game in the league (159.7), so adding Cook might give them an extra boost.

Ravens interested in signing Dalvin Cook?

Out of all the playoff teams, the one who likely doesn't "need" Cook is the Ravens, but still, when a player of his caliber becomes available, the idea at least has to be entertained.

And per CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson, that's exactly what Baltimore is doing.

So Cook still has to clear waivers, and it will make for interesting viewing to see which playoff team will want his services. With the Ravens being one of the few teams that do not need a running back, adding him could make them even better on the ground.

Would Dalvin Cook help the Ravens?

With Cook barely being used by the Jets, as he only had 67 carries in his 15 games, there is a sense that the running back is fresh.

As for the Ravens, losing rookie Keaton Mitchell for the season was a blow, but with others in Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and even Lamar Jackson, Baltimore has enough weaponry out of the backfield without adding Cook.

But if Dalvin Cook did suit up for the Ravens, it would likely only be as a backup to Hill and Edwards. Whether or not offensive coordinator Todd Monken would see him as a crucial piece of his scheme is unknown.

But given Dalvin Cook's talent, which for some has been wasted this year, adding him would give the Ravens even more firepower than they already have.