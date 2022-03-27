NFL Rumors: Mac Jones backs Matthew Judon's recruiting pitch to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to New England

Tom Brady is not the only one recruiting players to come to his team, so are the New England Patriots Matthew Judon and Mac Jones, although Jones may need to be a little bit more vocal in the process.

Judon has apparently been trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. and others to New England to play with him and Jones.

Jones apparently approves of Judon doing this; however, Judon's other teammates aren't as supportive as the Patriots quarterback.

In fact, Judon's been called a lousy recruiter by his other teammates, especially Devin McCourty.

Despite his recruiting efforts, Judon has fallen flat on his face, having been turned down by Josh Gordan and Bobby Wagner, among others, so far.

Beckham hasn't said anything yet, but he is being recruited heavily by the Patriots, the Rams, of course, and surprisingly his former team, the Browns, who, now that they are about to dump Baker Mayfield, want Beckham back.

Judon responded playfully (at least, we think it was):

"Help or shut-up JMac"

Although the Patriots made the playoffs under rookie Mac Jones, they fell short of expectations and need some help on both sides of the ball.

Jones could use a wide receiver to help him out on offense, and the defense, once one of the best in the league, let the team down in the end when the offense needed them the most.

So, maybe it's time for Mac Jones to do the talking himself.

Time for Mac Jones to step up

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

If Judon can't make the pitch, maybe Jones can. The New England Patriots are one of the best NFL teams in the league, if not the best. They have arguably the best coach of all-time in Bill Belichick and a great owner in Robert Kraft.

That alone is the pitch that Mac Jones could use to attract players to the team. Not to mention the fact that they are an up-and-coming team. Jones is no longer a rookie, and he's garnered the respect of his teammates fans and the league.

Before he was drafted, many NFL fans questioned his athletic abilities, although most analysts thought he was NFL ready and would be perfect for the Patriots.

Jones has proven his doubters wrong, and he, not Judon, should be the one trying to attract other players to this team. He's earned the right.

Free agents should be dying to play in New England, especially with Belichick and Jones. They have plenty of holes to fill on this team, and it’s just a matter of time before they start landing free agents, and soon, others will follow.

Mac Jones just might need to be the one to get the ball rolling.

Edited by Windy Goodloe