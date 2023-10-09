NFL Rumors: Mac Jones frustrated with lack of help in Bill Belichick's offense as Patriots get blown out vs Saints

Bill Belichick's trust in Mac Jones looks to be slipping fast. In the last two games, the Patriots have scored a grand total of 3 points and that came in a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This week, they lost to the New Orleans Saints 34-0.

Such a sequence of games has never happened during the time Tom Brady was there playing for the New England Patriots. And now for two consecutive games, Bill Belichick has removed Mac Jones towards the end of the game. Ostensibly, it can be seen as protecting his quarterback in garbage time, but the more this goes on, it looks as if the quarterback does not have his head coach's confidence.

And now, as per latest reporting by Henry McKenna, it looks like the player does not trust his coach much either. And according to a source close to Mac Jones, they believe more than any problems with him it is the coaching that is "garbage". If this is true, it marks a huge escalation in rhetoric, even if it did not come from the player directly. The full statement reads,

"No matter how good of cook you are, you cannot make garbage taste good. Even if it was not Mac at QB, what QB would want to play here under these conditions?"

It was not supposed to be so for Mac Jones and Bill Belichick

How the situation has reached to this point with the New England Patriots is a surprise. Right at the beginning of the season, when the roster had to be trimmed to the final 53, Mac Jones was retained as the only quarterback by Bill Belichick.

It was a huge vote of confidence in his young player. The thought process for the fans was that this was going to be his big season. With Bill O'Brien calling the plays and Matt Patricia ditched, this was supposed to be the turning point for the quarterback's career.

Instead it has panned out quite differently. The Patriots are 1-4. There only win against has been against the New York Jets, when Zach Wilson was really not settled in the offense in the absence of Aaron Rodgers. They are now at the bottom of their division in the AFC East and look very likely to miss the postseason again after the disappointment last year.

The dynasty built under Tom Brady, which yielded six Super Bowls, feel further than ever.